ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Court Orders Narco Test Of TV Actress Sanawar In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Dehradun: A CBI court here on Friday ordered narco-analysis and a polygraph test of television actress Urmila Sanawar in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The test will be conducted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, but the date has not been fixed, her lawyer said.

"In the court, consent was given for undergoing the narco-analysis and polygraph test and her statement was also recorded. It has been decided that the test will be conducted in Gandhinagar. However, the date is yet to be set," advocate Shivani Tomar told PTI.

The lawyer added that it is likely that a medical test will be conducted on Sanawar by the third week of November, after which the date for narco-analysis will be confirmed.

Ahead of her previous appearance in a Dehradun court on October 26, a fresh FIR was filed against Sanawar, a day after she was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Last week, Sanawar got relief from a Haridwar court in a defamation and extortion case and was granted bail.

Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees in 2022. All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.