ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Court Orders Eviction Of Man, Wife After His Mother Alleges Mental Harassment

Gadarpur: A court in Uttarakhand has ordered eviction of a man and his wife from the house over a complaint filed by his mother alleging mental harassment and seeking protection of her rights as a senior citizen.

The court of the Gadarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand issued the ruling in favour of the senior citizen under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The 70-year-old aggrieved mother had filed a complaint against her son and daughter-in-law before the court, alleging that she was being subjected to mental and social harassment and was facing "difficulties in living a life of dignity within her own home."

The SDM Gadarpur, after hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence, delivered the verdict clarifying that the primary objective of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, was to provide security, dignity, and protection to senior citizens.