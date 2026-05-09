Uttarakhand Court Orders Eviction Of Man, Wife After His Mother Alleges Mental Harassment
The SDM issued the ruling in favour of the senior citizen under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST|
Updated : May 9, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Gadarpur: A court in Uttarakhand has ordered eviction of a man and his wife from the house over a complaint filed by his mother alleging mental harassment and seeking protection of her rights as a senior citizen.
The court of the Gadarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand issued the ruling in favour of the senior citizen under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
The 70-year-old aggrieved mother had filed a complaint against her son and daughter-in-law before the court, alleging that she was being subjected to mental and social harassment and was facing "difficulties in living a life of dignity within her own home."
The SDM Gadarpur, after hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence, delivered the verdict clarifying that the primary objective of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, was to provide security, dignity, and protection to senior citizens.
The court emphasised that if children mistreat or harass their parents or senior citizens, the administration is legally bound to take punitive action under the provisions of the Act.
SDM Gadarpur Richa Singh said that cases involving disputes and harassment of senior citizens are being reported with increasing frequency, and while taking such matters with the utmost seriousness, the administration "will initiate immediate action, and every possible step will be taken to ensure that justice is delivered to senior citizens."
According to the SDM, the laws enacted for the respect and protection of the elderly will be strictly enforced, and if anyone behaves disrespectfully toward their parents or harasses them regarding matters related to property and housing, strict action will be taken in the case.
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