ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Contractor Shot At During Dehradun Robbery; One Miscreant Killed After Police Chase

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police late on Wednesday night shot and injured an accused who was on the run after firing at a contractor during a robbery. While his accomplice fled away, he later died during treatment.

According to reports, Premnagar police station received information on Wednesday night that unidentified miscreants had robbed and shot a man. Acting on the information, the Premnagar inspector in-charge rushed to the scene with his team, where they found the victim, who identified himself as Devraj, in an injured state. The victim said the miscreants, who were travelling in a black car with Gujarat registration plates, had robbed and shot him, before they fled in the direction of the forest nearby.

The Crime And The Chase

Devraj, a contractor living in Pondha, was heading home around 10.30 pm after finishing his work. While passing through Pondha, he was intercepted on the road by three criminals who, brandishing a country-made pistol, demanded that he hand over his cash. When the contractor refused to part with his money, the criminals opened fire on him.

Upon hearing the gunshots, Naresh Rathore — the SHO of Premnagar, who happened to be conducting a checking drive nearby — chased the criminals. Realising they were being chased, the occupants of the car opened fire on the SHO, before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into the forest.