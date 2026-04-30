Uttarakhand: Contractor Shot At During Dehradun Robbery; One Miscreant Killed After Police Chase
The SHO of Premnagar, who happened to be conducting a checking drive nearby, chased the criminals, was injured in the return fire by the criminals.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police late on Wednesday night shot and injured an accused who was on the run after firing at a contractor during a robbery. While his accomplice fled away, he later died during treatment.
According to reports, Premnagar police station received information on Wednesday night that unidentified miscreants had robbed and shot a man. Acting on the information, the Premnagar inspector in-charge rushed to the scene with his team, where they found the victim, who identified himself as Devraj, in an injured state. The victim said the miscreants, who were travelling in a black car with Gujarat registration plates, had robbed and shot him, before they fled in the direction of the forest nearby.
The Crime And The Chase
Devraj, a contractor living in Pondha, was heading home around 10.30 pm after finishing his work. While passing through Pondha, he was intercepted on the road by three criminals who, brandishing a country-made pistol, demanded that he hand over his cash. When the contractor refused to part with his money, the criminals opened fire on him.
Upon hearing the gunshots, Naresh Rathore — the SHO of Premnagar, who happened to be conducting a checking drive nearby — chased the criminals. Realising they were being chased, the occupants of the car opened fire on the SHO, before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into the forest.
When the cop continued the pursuit, the miscreants fired several rounds at the SHO, two of which struck him in the arm. The SHO returned fire in self-defence, striking one of the criminals with three bullets, who collapsed on the spot, while the other took advantage of the darkness to escape into the forest. The criminal who was caught, suffered two bullet wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen.
One Assailant Dies, Other Absconding
The victim recounted that a blue bag snatched from him at gunpoint contained Rs 2 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, an accounts ledger, his ID, and other documents. After robbing him, the miscreants fired at him and fled. When the police pursued the miscreants, they spotted a black car heading into the forest a short distance away.
The injured miscreant, along with victim Devraj, and the injured inspector in-charge, were all taken to hospital. A search operation to apprehend the absconding miscreants is on.
SSP Pramendra Dobal and SP (City) Pramod Kumar also reached the crime scene and then the hospital. SSP Dobal said the injured criminal was referred to Coronation District Hospital, a higher medical facility. But during the course of his treatment, he passed away.
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