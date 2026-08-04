Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Kanwar Yatris With Flower Petals
He appealed to the Kanwariyas to follow the rules and complete the pilgrimage with discipline.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome to Kanwar yatris arriving in Haridwar for the annual pilgrimage by showering them with flower petals from a helicopter.
He later greeted the Kanwariyas by washing the feet of the Shiva devotees to honour them and prayed for a safe and successful Kanwar Yatra. Dhami went on to inaugurate a community feast for the Kanwariyas at an event held at Hotel Alaknanda. He also honored the police officers managing the Kanwar Yatra that sees a large number of people coming from both Uttarakhand and neighbouring states.
Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan and several public representatives from the ruling BJP, along with administrative officials and party workers, were present at the event.
Dhami said Kanwariyas embody Lord Shiva. “During the Kanwar Yatra, we have the opportunity to serve Lord Shiva in the form of Kanwariyas,” he said, adding that he has been fortunate to serve Kanwariyas for the past five years.
“The Kanwar Yatra is not only a festival of faith, but also a celebration of service and dedication. This year, more than one crore Shiva devotees have returned to their destinations carrying Ganga water,” he added.
Dhami praised the BJP for the execution of projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He said work has been done to restore Kedarnath Dham to its grand and divine glory after the 2013 disaster and numerous projects have been completed there including the Aastha Path and the statue of Lord Shankaracharya. He further stated that a master plan is underway for Badrinath Dham.
He pointed out that thousands of devotees visit Adi Kailash daily while Haridwar Ganga Corridor and Sharda Corridor are also proving to be milestones.
Talking about the arrangements and facilities during the Kanwar Yatra, he said that hotels and restaurants are being thoroughly inspected to ensure that adulterated food is not served. Water ambulances have been deployed to deal with emergencies. So far, 48,000 Kanwariyas have been treated at health camps set up at the Kanwar Mela.
Referring to the instances of unruly behaviour that have been reported, he appealed to the people to follow rules and complete the pilgrimage with discipline. He said all departments are working together to serve the devotees and the latter should follow government guidelines.
Dhami chose the occasion to attack parliamentarian Pappu Yadav for enacting a ‘donation theft’ skit outside Parliament in saffron robes.
"Pappu Yadav and his associates have defamed our saints. They have a low opinion of Sanatan Dharma. They create obstacles in the path of Sanatan Dharma and faith. Yet, I pray to Mother Ganga for the wisdom of such people. May God bless Pappu Yadav and his associates with wisdom," he said.
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- All Schools, Colleges Shut In Meerut, Ghaziabad And Baghpat Amid Kanwar Yatra