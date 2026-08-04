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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Kanwar Yatris With Flower Petals

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome to Kanwar yatris arriving in Haridwar for the annual pilgrimage by showering them with flower petals from a helicopter.

He later greeted the Kanwariyas by washing the feet of the Shiva devotees to honour them and prayed for a safe and successful Kanwar Yatra. Dhami went on to inaugurate a community feast for the Kanwariyas at an event held at Hotel Alaknanda. He also honored the police officers managing the Kanwar Yatra that sees a large number of people coming from both Uttarakhand and neighbouring states.

Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan and several public representatives from the ruling BJP, along with administrative officials and party workers, were present at the event.

Dhami said Kanwariyas embody Lord Shiva. “During the Kanwar Yatra, we have the opportunity to serve Lord Shiva in the form of Kanwariyas,” he said, adding that he has been fortunate to serve Kanwariyas for the past five years.

“The Kanwar Yatra is not only a festival of faith, but also a celebration of service and dedication. This year, more than one crore Shiva devotees have returned to their destinations carrying Ganga water,” he added.

Dhami praised the BJP for the execution of projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He said work has been done to restore Kedarnath Dham to its grand and divine glory after the 2013 disaster and numerous projects have been completed there including the Aastha Path and the statue of Lord Shankaracharya. He further stated that a master plan is underway for Badrinath Dham.