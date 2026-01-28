ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Rubbishes Hate Speech Index Naming Him 'Prolific Hate Speech Actor In 2025'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has rubbished a report that accused him of delivering the most number of hate speeches among the Indian politicos, saying he had never spoken with hatred with anyone and wondered how one can brand his speech as "hateful".

His rebuttal came while he was addressing an event in Dehradun on Tuesday to mark the first year of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislated by his government.

The report prepared by a Washington-based think tank includes the names of several Indian leaders, with Dhami being termed as "the most prolific hate speech actor in 2025, delivering 71 hate speeches both within his home state of Uttarakhand and across multiple other states".

Responding to the report, Dhami said, "There's an organisation in America. I don't know much about it, but I heard they ranked me number one for hate speech. I've never hated anyone, so how can speech be hateful?"

He went on to state, "I was told that I speak out against encroachment and 'jihad'. I have stated that we will not compromise on Uttarakhand's culture and religious beliefs. We will not allow the environment here to change. How can talking about Uttarakhand's religious demographics be considered hate speech? Is raising your voice to protect the original form of the Land of Gods considered hate speech? If it is hate speech, give us the first place.”

While there are questions as to why the Chief Minister of a state like Uttarakhand felt the need to make such aggressive statements, some feel the government need not react, and some want the state to pause and act, considering what it wants to leave for its posterity. Political observer Adesh Tyagi claimed, "The government should issue a rebuttal or ponder over it because we are a state bordering two states and two countries. The people of Uttarakhand are very simple and truthful. If the language of politics here changes in future, it is not good."