'Uttarakhand CM Assured Me All Accused In Angel Chakma Murder Case Will Be Arrested', Says Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him that all the persons responsible for the murder of a resident of the northeastern state in Dehradun will be arrested.

Twenty-four-year-old Angel Chakma of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9 and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on December 26.

"I have already spoken to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9, and later he expired at Graphic Era Hospital," Saha told reporters at Hezamara in West Tripura district.

Terming the incident as tragic and unexpected, he said the chief minister of Uttarakhand informed him that five accused persons have already been arrested in connection with the case, while another is on the run.

"The Delhi leadership, who are aware of the incident, has also passed necessary directions to the state (Uttarakhand) government to act on the case to ensure justice for the victim's family," he said.