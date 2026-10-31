ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: Co-Pilot Mandatory On Helicopters Operating On Char Dham Routes

Wreckage and smoke seen at the site where a private helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed into a hillside near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Dehradun: From now, choppers operating on the Char Dham yatra route will have to ensure that a co-pilot is also on board for safety purposes. This decision was taken here on Saturday in a high-level meeting of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) with officials from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This comes after a privately operated chopper crashed near Joshimath in Chamoli district on Friday, killing six persons on board while it was returning to Dehradun from Badrinath shrine.

UCADA CEO Prateek Jain told PTI here that a co-pilot will be mandatory in any charter operating on Char Dham routes, adding that the pilot will have to file a report after every flight. He added that the report will contain details like weather conditions on the route and any other important information. A format for this is being prepared, Jain added. Jain said that this report will ensure that the next pilot operating on this route is better prepared for their flight.