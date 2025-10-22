Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra: Gangotri Dham Shut, Kedarnath & Yamunotri To Close Doors On Thursday
The Chardham Yatra will officially end on November 25 with the closing of the Badrinath temple.
Uttarkashi: The sacred Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is now approaching its final leg. Ahead of the onset of winter, the pilgrimage that began on April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines will come to a full close when Badrinath temple's doors will shut on November 25. In the first phase, gates of Gangotri Dham were closed today (October 22) at 11:36 AM.
Gangotri's doors were closed during the Abhijit Muhurta on the auspicious occasion of Annakut festival.
After the closure ceremony, the idol of Mother Ganga, along with the Bhoga Murti, was carried in a palanquin procession accompanied by an Army band and local musical instruments to her winter abode in Mukhba village.
The palanquin will halt overnight at the Markandeya Temple, located about two kilometres east of Mukhba village. The following day (October 23), the idol of Mother Ganga will be ceremoniously installed in the Mukhba temple, where she will be worshipped for the next six months.
As of October 20 (7 PM), a total of 7,57,010 devotees had visited the Gangotri Dham since the start of the yatra on April 30. On Diwali, 937 devotees received the blessings of Mother Ganga.
Meanwhile, the doors of Yamunotri Dham and Kedarnath Dham will close tomorrow (October 23) on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj. While doors of Kedarnath will be closed at around 8:30 AM following traditional rituals, Yamunotri gates will shut around 12:30 PM.
For the next six months, Baba Kedarnath will be worshipped at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag district.
Similarly, Goddess Yamuna will be worshipped at her maternal home in Kharsali village during the next six months. Thursday morning (October 23), the palanquin of Someshwar Maharaj Shanidev, believed to be Mother Yamuna's brother, will depart for Yamunotri Dham to symbolically bring his sister home.
The doors of Yamunotri had also opened on April 30, and by October 20, the shrine had witnessed 6,44,208 devotees this season.
Badrinath Dham will be the last among the four shrines to close. Its doors will shut on November 25, marking the formal end of the Chardham Yatra 2025. During winter, Lord Badrinath will be worshipped at Narsingh Temple in Jyotirmath of Chamoli, while the deities Uddhav and Kubera will be offered prayers at Pandukeshwar.
