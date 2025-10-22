ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra: Gangotri Dham Shut, Kedarnath & Yamunotri To Close Doors On Thursday

Uttarkashi: The sacred Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is now approaching its final leg. Ahead of the onset of winter, the pilgrimage that began on April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines will come to a full close when Badrinath temple's doors will shut on November 25. In the first phase, gates of Gangotri Dham were closed today (October 22) at 11:36 AM.

Gangotri's doors were closed during the Abhijit Muhurta on the auspicious occasion of Annakut festival.

After the closure ceremony, the idol of Mother Ganga, along with the Bhoga Murti, was carried in a palanquin procession accompanied by an Army band and local musical instruments to her winter abode in Mukhba village.

The palanquin will halt overnight at the Markandeya Temple, located about two kilometres east of Mukhba village. The following day (October 23), the idol of Mother Ganga will be ceremoniously installed in the Mukhba temple, where she will be worshipped for the next six months.