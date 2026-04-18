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Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Begins Tomorrow, Maa Ganga's Doli Leaves For Gangotri, Pilgrim Buses Flagged Off

New Delhi/Haridwar/Uttarkashi/Dehradun: With the sacred portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri set to open on Sunday, the Char Dham Yatra has begun on a deeply spiritual and vibrant note across Uttarakhand.

While Maa Ganga's ceremonial doli has set out for Gangotri Dham from Uttarkashi, the first batch of pilgrims has departed from Haridwar and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off buses from Rishikesh, marking the formal beginning of the pilgrimage.

Devotees from across the country gathered in large numbers, chanting hymns and raising religious slogans, as a devotional atmosphere enveloped the region.

Maa Ganga's Doli Leaves Mukba With Traditional Rituals

In Uttarkashi, the ceremonial doli (palanquin) of Maa Ganga's idol departed from Mukba village on Saturday at 12.15 pm during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat. The procession was led by an Army band and traditional dhol-damau, and was accompanied by the palanquin of Someshwar Devta from Mukhba-Dharali.

Villagers bid an emotional farewell to Maa Ganga, offering traditional kalyo, arsa, and local fafra as bhog (offering), symbolising offerings for her six-month stay at Gangotri. For residents, this farewell is deeply emotional, as Maa Ganga leaves her winter abode for six months.

The doli, accompanied by priests and devotees, is travelling through a risky, 7 km-long mountainous route via Mukba-Jangla, before halting for the night at Bhairon Ghati.

Gangotri, Yamunotri Kapaat To Open On Akshaya Tritiya

After the night halt, the doli will proceed to Gangotri Dham on Sunday morning. For six months, the temple doors will open at 12.15 pm on Akshaya Tritiya, following special rituals. Devotees from across India called the moment "once in a lifetime", saying they felt fortunate to witness such a spiritual tradition.

Meanwhile, Yamunotri Dham will also open on Sunday. As per the temple committee spokesperson, Purushottam Uniyal, Maa Yamuna's doli will depart from Kharsali village at 8.45 am, accompanied by music played on traditional instruments, and chants. The palanquin of her brother Shani Dev (Someshwar Maharaj) will accompany her to Yamunotri.

Buses flagged off from Haridwar as the Char Dham Yatra 2026 begins tomorrow. (ETV Bharat)

Haridwar Sees Grand Flag-Off Of Pilgrims

Haridwar, known as the gateway to the Char Dham Yatra, witnessed the formal launch of the pilgrimage on Saturday morning. Around 250 pilgrims were flagged off from the Mayadevi Temple parking area after rituals.

Devotees from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states began their journey with chants and enthusiasm, creating a spiritually charged environment.

According to Haridwar Tour and Travel Association Secretary Girish Bhatia, nearly 1,000 vehicles departed on the first day. Haridwar supports around 3,000 travel operators and nearly 20,000 vehicles during the yatra.

Pilgrims traditionally begin their journey after offering prayers at Mayadevi Temple, Mansa Devi Temple and Har Ki Pauri.

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