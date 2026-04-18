Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Begins Tomorrow, Maa Ganga's Doli Leaves For Gangotri, Pilgrim Buses Flagged Off
As the sacred journey to begin tomorrow, Maa Ganga's doli moves towards Gangotri, and pilgrims depart from Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra across Uttarakhand.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST|
Updated : April 18, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi/Haridwar/Uttarkashi/Dehradun: With the sacred portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri set to open on Sunday, the Char Dham Yatra has begun on a deeply spiritual and vibrant note across Uttarakhand.
While Maa Ganga's ceremonial doli has set out for Gangotri Dham from Uttarkashi, the first batch of pilgrims has departed from Haridwar and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off buses from Rishikesh, marking the formal beginning of the pilgrimage.
Devotees from across the country gathered in large numbers, chanting hymns and raising religious slogans, as a devotional atmosphere enveloped the region.
Maa Ganga's Doli Leaves Mukba With Traditional Rituals
In Uttarkashi, the ceremonial doli (palanquin) of Maa Ganga's idol departed from Mukba village on Saturday at 12.15 pm during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat. The procession was led by an Army band and traditional dhol-damau, and was accompanied by the palanquin of Someshwar Devta from Mukhba-Dharali.
Villagers bid an emotional farewell to Maa Ganga, offering traditional kalyo, arsa, and local fafra as bhog (offering), symbolising offerings for her six-month stay at Gangotri. For residents, this farewell is deeply emotional, as Maa Ganga leaves her winter abode for six months.
The doli, accompanied by priests and devotees, is travelling through a risky, 7 km-long mountainous route via Mukba-Jangla, before halting for the night at Bhairon Ghati.
Gangotri, Yamunotri Kapaat To Open On Akshaya Tritiya
After the night halt, the doli will proceed to Gangotri Dham on Sunday morning. For six months, the temple doors will open at 12.15 pm on Akshaya Tritiya, following special rituals. Devotees from across India called the moment "once in a lifetime", saying they felt fortunate to witness such a spiritual tradition.
Meanwhile, Yamunotri Dham will also open on Sunday. As per the temple committee spokesperson, Purushottam Uniyal, Maa Yamuna's doli will depart from Kharsali village at 8.45 am, accompanied by music played on traditional instruments, and chants. The palanquin of her brother Shani Dev (Someshwar Maharaj) will accompany her to Yamunotri.
Haridwar Sees Grand Flag-Off Of Pilgrims
Haridwar, known as the gateway to the Char Dham Yatra, witnessed the formal launch of the pilgrimage on Saturday morning. Around 250 pilgrims were flagged off from the Mayadevi Temple parking area after rituals.
Devotees from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states began their journey with chants and enthusiasm, creating a spiritually charged environment.
According to Haridwar Tour and Travel Association Secretary Girish Bhatia, nearly 1,000 vehicles departed on the first day. Haridwar supports around 3,000 travel operators and nearly 20,000 vehicles during the yatra.
Pilgrims traditionally begin their journey after offering prayers at Mayadevi Temple, Mansa Devi Temple and Har Ki Pauri.
CM Dhami Flags Off Yatra from Rishikesh, Reviews Arrangements
In Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the official launch organised by the Joint Rotation Yatra Committee. He flagged off buses carrying pilgrims and also inspected a free health camp set up for devotees.
Welcoming pilgrims, he said, "Char Dham Yatra is a journey of faith, devotion, and a connection of the soul. It gives strength to overcome every difficulty." He added, "Our resolve is to make the yatra safe, smooth, well-organised, and divine. Every pilgrim should return with golden memories from Devbhoomi."
Dhami emphasised that Maa Ganga's blessings are helping the yatra set new records every year and said the government is continuously reviewing preparations.
He also urged devotees to maintain cleanliness, "Every particle of Uttarakhand is sacred. Maintaining this purity is our collective responsibility."
Green Yatra, Infra Push And Health Facilities
The Chief Minister highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, major steps are being taken to improve connectivity and facilities. He cited the Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, which has made travel faster and smoother. Reconstruction work in Kedarnath and Badrinath is ongoing, while facilities are being expanded in Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib.
He also announced a focus on a Green Char Dham Yatra and a plastic-free Kedarnath this year.
Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said, "The government is working sensitively towards pilgrims’ convenience, safety, and health. A hospital is ready in Kedarnath, and a 50-bed hospital in Badrinath will be completed by June."
Kedarnath Yatra Begins With Rituals At Omkareshwar Temple
The yatra of Baba Kedar commenced on April 18 with traditional rituals at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath. The ceremonial worship of the regional guardian deity, Bhukunt Bhairav, was performed according to ritual. The temple has been decorated with nearly eight quintals of various varieties of flowers, with support from the temple committee and devotees. On April 19, amid devotees' chants and the tunes of an Army band, the Panchmukhi idol doli of Lord Kedarnath will depart from Ukhimath for Kedarnath Dham.
The doli will pass through various halts, blessing devotees along the route, and is scheduled to reach Kedarnath on April 21, where it will be placed in the temple's sanctum. The temple doors will then open for the summer season on April 22 with Vedic rituals. Hundreds of pilgrims have already reached Ukhimath to be part of this sacred journey.
An advance team of the temple committee is already stationed at Kedarnath Dham to ensure all arrangements are completed before April 21. The Jal Sansthan has ensured a continuous supply of drinking water along the 18-kilometre trekking route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. With the growing movement of pilgrims and traders, activity along the route has begun to pick up.
Omkareshwar Temple in-charge Vijendra Bisht said, "The Bhukunt Bhairav puja was performed with full rituals. Devotees offered new harvest grains and prayed for a smooth and successful yatra."
Temple committee member D S Bhujwan added, “The advance team is working around the clock to ensure all arrangements are completed on time and the yatra runs smoothly.”
Travel Operators See Record-Breaking Season Ahead
Tour operators welcomed the removal of the registration cap. Association president Vijay Shukla said, "With the removal of the cap, uncertainty has ended. Bookings have increased, and this year's yatra will break all previous records."
Transport association president Sanjay Sharma added that all arrangements are in place to ensure a safe journey.
Char Dham Schedule And Pilgrim Rush
The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 19, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23. As these shrines are located in high-altitude regions that require a long journey, pilgrims have already begun arriving in large numbers. The Char Dham Yatra 2026 has thus begun with devotion, strong administrative preparation, and renewed enthusiasm, setting the stage for one of India's most significant spiritual journeys.
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