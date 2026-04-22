Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026: Himalayas Echo With Chants Of 'Har Har Mahadev' As Doors Of Kedarnath Temple Open
Thousands gathered at Kedarnath as temple doors opened with rituals, PM Narendra Modi extended wishes to devotees, and authorities ensured smooth arrangements for pilgrims.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST|
Updated : April 22, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Kedarnath: The Himalayas echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Baba Kedar” as the kapaat (doors) of the Kedarnath Temple opened for devotees on Wednesday morning at around 8 am. The portals of the Dham were opened amid elaborate rituals, Vedic chants, and centuries-old traditions.
The shrine was magnificently adorned with nearly 51 quintals of fresh marigold flowers, transforming it into a vibrant and divine spectacle. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad gathered at the high-altitude temple to witness the sacred moment and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, marking the beginning of a new pilgrimage season.
The opening of the Kedarnath Temple is considered one of the most significant moments in the annual religious calendar, symbolising the revival of spiritual activity in the Himalayan region after a six-month winter closure.
The Char Dham Yatra began on April 19, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. With Kedarnath now open, the doors of the Badrinath Temple are scheduled to open on April 23, completing the full commencement of the pilgrimage circuit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the opening of the Kedarnath Temple, called it a celebration of faith and unity.
Massive Devotee Turnout, Spiritual Fervour Peaks
Pilgrims began arriving in large numbers days before the opening, braving challenging terrain and weather conditions to be part of the auspicious occasion. As the gates opened, chants dedicated to Lord Shiva filled the air, and the temple premises turned into a sea of devotion.
The atmosphere was charged with faith, as devotees waved flags, offered prayers, and expressed joy at finally being able to have ‘darshan’ of Baba Kedarnath after months of waiting.
The shrine, once again, has become the epicentre of Shiva devotion, welcoming pilgrims into its sacred fold for the summer months.
Prime Minister Calls It A Celebration Of Faith And Unity
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड की पवित्र धरती पर आज श्री केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट पूरे विधि-विधान के साथ हम सभी श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए गए हैं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026
केदारनाथ धाम और चारधाम की यह यात्रा हमारी आस्था, एकता और समृद्ध परंपराओं का दिव्य उत्सव है। इन यात्राओं से हमें भारत की सनातन संस्कृति के दर्शन भी… pic.twitter.com/BYQItBsZi4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to devotees and described the opening of Kedarnath Dham as a spiritually significant moment reflecting India’s cultural richness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The opening of Shri Kedarnath Dham is a divine celebration of our faith, unity and rich traditions. Through these journeys, we experience glimpses of India’s eternal culture.”
In a message addressed to pilgrims, he added, “Badrinath and Kedarnath are not just pilgrimage sites but symbols of our ancient heritage. May Baba Kedar bless everyone and make your journey auspicious. Har Har Mahadev!”
The Prime Minister also highlighted ongoing development projects in Uttarakhand aimed at preserving the state's spiritual heritage while enhancing pilgrims' convenience. He noted improvements in infrastructure, sanitation, medical facilities, pathways, seating capacity, lighting, security and guide services.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Leads Ceremony, Praises Arrangements
LIVE: श्री केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खुलने के अवसर पर दर्शन-पूजन— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 22, 2026
https://t.co/9HRJnzOsVu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his wife Geeta Dhami, attended the ceremonial opening and offered prayers at the temple. He also participated in rituals and reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the yatra.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “This is indeed a delightful and divine experience. The Temple Committee has made excellent arrangements here, ensuring that even common devotees can have darshan of Baba in a short time.”
Highlighting improvements in crowd management, he said, “We have streamlined the queue system so that even the last person in line receives smooth darshan. Early batches of devotees completed their prayers within five minutes.”
The Chief Minister also appealed to pilgrims to support a “Green Yatra”, urging them to keep the shrine and surrounding areas plastic-free and maintain cleanliness during the pilgrimage.
Earlier, Dhami conducted on-ground inspections of the Kedarnath Highway and nearby areas, expressing confidence that all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra have been completed efficiently.
“We are fully prepared to welcome pilgrims from across the country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place, and the Yatra will be a success,” he said.
Kedarnath: The 11th Jyotirlinga And Spiritual Epicentre
Kedarnath holds immense religious significance as the 11th Jyotirlinga among the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. It is one of the four Char Dham shrines of Uttarakhand and the first among the Panch Kedar.
According to Hindu mythology, the Pandavas visited Kedarnath during the Dwapar Yuga to seek forgiveness for their sins after the Mahabharata war. Lord Shiva, avoiding them, appeared in the form of a bull (Mahish).
The Pandavas later established the Jyotirlinga at this sacred site. Inside the sanctum sanctorum, devotees worship a triangular Shiva Lingam, believed to resemble the hump of a bull.
It is also believed that in the Satya Yuga, Nara and Narayana performed penance at this very site. The temple is located near the source of the Mandakini River, further enhancing its spiritual importance.
Unique Tradition: Six Months ‘Nar Puja’, Six Months ‘Dev Puja’
Kedarnath Dham follows a distinctive ritual tradition unlike any other pilgrimage site.
- For six months during the summer, when the temple remains open, “Nar Puja” (human worship) is performed by priests and devotees.
- During the winter months, after the temple closes, it is believed that “Dev Puja” (divine worship) is carried out by celestial beings.
- During winter, the idol of Lord Kedarnath is moved to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, where worship continues until the temple reopens.
Elaborate Rituals Mark Opening Ceremony
The opening of Kedarnath Temple is accompanied by a series of sacred rituals that have been followed for centuries:
- Panchmukhi Doli Ceremony: The ceremonial palanquin carrying the idol travels from Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath to Kedarnath, where it is received with special prayers and aarti.
- Havan, Yajna and Abhishek: The Rawal (chief priest) and other priests perform sacred fire rituals and ceremonial bathing of the deity at the auspicious time.
- Vedic Chanting and Conch Blowing: The temple doors are opened amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and the sound of conch shells, symbolising divine awakening.
- First Aarti: The first aarti after the opening is a grand spiritual event attended by hundreds of devotees.
- Bhog and Prasad Distribution: Offerings are made to Baba Kedarnath, after which prasad is distributed among devotees.
Army Band, Doli Journey And Ceremonial Build-Up
Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, the Indian Army band performed devotional tunes and aarti in honour of Lord Shiva. The journey of the Panchmukhi Doli was marked by chants and celebrations across the route.
- April 20: Doli moved from Phata to Gaurikund
- April 21: Final ascent to Kedarnath
- Winter stay: Idol remained at Omkareshwar Temple for 178 days
The entire journey symbolised devotion, continuity and adherence to age-old traditions.
Advanced Crowd Management And Digital Systems
Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Hemant Dwivedi, emphasised the need for improved systems to manage the increasing number of pilgrims.
“Online registration and token systems have been introduced to regulate pilgrim flow. Our priority is to ensure smooth, safe, and accessible darshan for every devotee,” he said.
Authorities have implemented comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and enhanced security, traffic control, and healthcare arrangements.
Transformation After 2013 Kedarnath Disaster
The devastating floods of 2013 had severely impacted Kedarnath and its surrounding areas. However, extensive reconstruction and development efforts have transformed the region.
Key improvements include:
- Strengthened road connectivity and trekking routes
- Introduction of helicopter services
- Improved disaster management systems
- Enhanced medical facilities and emergency services
- Better sanitation, drinking water, and accommodation
Today, the Kedarnath Yatra is considered significantly safer and more organised.
Rising Footfall Boosts Local Economy
In recent years, the number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath has steadily risen. Lakhs of devotees now undertake the journey annually.
This surge has:
- Generated employment opportunities for local residents
- Boosted tourism-related businesses
- Strengthened Uttarakhand’s economy
Kedarnath is no longer just a religious destination but also a vital economic pillar for the region.
Bhukunt Bhairav: Guardian Deity Of Kedarpuri
Bhukunt Bhairav holds a special place in Kedarnath’s religious traditions and is regarded as the guardian deity of Kedarpuri.
According to beliefs:
- Bhairav Baba protects the region, especially during winter when the temple remains closed.
- Even under heavy snowfall, he is believed to safeguard the shrine.
- Devotees often visit the Bhairav Temple before or after Kedarnath darshan, as the pilgrimage is considered incomplete without his blessings.
Char Dham Yatra Gains Momentum, Badrinath Opens Next
The Char Dham Yatra 2026 has already commenced:
- April 19: Gangotri and Yamunotri temples opened
- April 22: Kedarnath temple opened
- April 23 (6:15 am): Badrinath temple will open
With this, the full Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, will be operational. Traditionally, the yatra follows a west-to-east sequence, beginning at Yamunotri and concluding at Badrinath.
Extensive Preparations Ensure Safe Pilgrimage
Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience:
- Deployment of police and SDRF personnel at key points.
- Activation of helplines and control rooms.
- Strengthened sanitation, parking, and accommodation facilities.
- Implementation of online and offline registration systems.
- Availability of emergency medical services and disaster response teams.
- Special focus has been placed on crowd management, safety, and disaster preparedness due to the challenging terrain.
A Divine Blend Of Faith, Tradition And Modernity
With the opening of its sacred portals, Kedarnath Dham once again stands as a powerful symbol of devotion, resilience, and spiritual continuity. The seamless integration of ancient traditions with modern infrastructure has not only enhanced the pilgrimage experience but also ensured that it remains safe, accessible, and spiritually enriching for millions of devotees.
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