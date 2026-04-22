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Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026: Himalayas Echo With Chants Of 'Har Har Mahadev' As Doors Of Kedarnath Temple Open

Devotees gather at Kedarnath Temple as its portals open amid Vedic chants and rituals in the Himalayas. ( PTI )

Kedarnath: The Himalayas echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Baba Kedar” as the kapaat (doors) of the Kedarnath Temple opened for devotees on Wednesday morning at around 8 am. The portals of the Dham were opened amid elaborate rituals, Vedic chants, and centuries-old traditions.

The shrine was magnificently adorned with nearly 51 quintals of fresh marigold flowers, transforming it into a vibrant and divine spectacle. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad gathered at the high-altitude temple to witness the sacred moment and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, marking the beginning of a new pilgrimage season.

The doli of Baba Kedar reaches Kedarnath Dham. (IANS)

The opening of the Kedarnath Temple is considered one of the most significant moments in the annual religious calendar, symbolising the revival of spiritual activity in the Himalayan region after a six-month winter closure.

The Char Dham Yatra began on April 19, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. With Kedarnath now open, the doors of the Badrinath Temple are scheduled to open on April 23, completing the full commencement of the pilgrimage circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the opening of the Kedarnath Temple, called it a celebration of faith and unity.

Massive Devotee Turnout, Spiritual Fervour Peaks

Pilgrims queue for darshan at Kedarnath Temple on the first day of the pilgrimage season. (PTI)

Pilgrims began arriving in large numbers days before the opening, braving challenging terrain and weather conditions to be part of the auspicious occasion. As the gates opened, chants dedicated to Lord Shiva filled the air, and the temple premises turned into a sea of devotion.

The atmosphere was charged with faith, as devotees waved flags, offered prayers, and expressed joy at finally being able to have ‘darshan’ of Baba Kedarnath after months of waiting.

The shrine, once again, has become the epicentre of Shiva devotion, welcoming pilgrims into its sacred fold for the summer months.

Prime Minister Calls It A Celebration Of Faith And Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to devotees and described the opening of Kedarnath Dham as a spiritually significant moment reflecting India’s cultural richness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The opening of Shri Kedarnath Dham is a divine celebration of our faith, unity and rich traditions. Through these journeys, we experience glimpses of India’s eternal culture.”

In a message addressed to pilgrims, he added, “Badrinath and Kedarnath are not just pilgrimage sites but symbols of our ancient heritage. May Baba Kedar bless everyone and make your journey auspicious. Har Har Mahadev!”

The Prime Minister also highlighted ongoing development projects in Uttarakhand aimed at preserving the state's spiritual heritage while enhancing pilgrims' convenience. He noted improvements in infrastructure, sanitation, medical facilities, pathways, seating capacity, lighting, security and guide services.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Leads Ceremony, Praises Arrangements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his wife Geeta Dhami, attended the ceremonial opening and offered prayers at the temple. He also participated in rituals and reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “This is indeed a delightful and divine experience. The Temple Committee has made excellent arrangements here, ensuring that even common devotees can have darshan of Baba in a short time.”

Highlighting improvements in crowd management, he said, “We have streamlined the queue system so that even the last person in line receives smooth darshan. Early batches of devotees completed their prayers within five minutes.”

The Chief Minister also appealed to pilgrims to support a “Green Yatra”, urging them to keep the shrine and surrounding areas plastic-free and maintain cleanliness during the pilgrimage.

Earlier, Dhami conducted on-ground inspections of the Kedarnath Highway and nearby areas, expressing confidence that all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra have been completed efficiently.

“We are fully prepared to welcome pilgrims from across the country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place, and the Yatra will be a success,” he said.

Kedarnath: The 11th Jyotirlinga And Spiritual Epicentre

Kedarnath holds immense religious significance as the 11th Jyotirlinga among the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. It is one of the four Char Dham shrines of Uttarakhand and the first among the Panch Kedar.

According to Hindu mythology, the Pandavas visited Kedarnath during the Dwapar Yuga to seek forgiveness for their sins after the Mahabharata war. Lord Shiva, avoiding them, appeared in the form of a bull (Mahish).