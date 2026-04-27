Uttarakhand: Briquettes From Pine Needles, Horse Dung To Clean Up Kedar Trek Route, Provide Clean Fuel
The pilot project is being rolled out in Kedarnath, and is also expected to increase local employment opportunities, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Dehradun: Every visitor who has trekked from Gaurikund to Kedarnath — has witnessed the mounds dung strewn along the way, left behind by the ponies and mules used by pilgrims who can't walk — and the nauseating stench that hangs in the air because of this.
For the first time, not only is a solution to this problem being contemplated, but concrete efforts are also underway to develop an economically viable model to dispose of this waste, that is also environmentally sound. While on one hand, the model will facilitate the conversion of waste into fuel; on the other, it is expected to create income-generating opportunities for locals.
Ahead of the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra, the initiative of the Department of Tourism under the Uttarakhand government aims to use the dung, along with pirul (pine needles) scattered across the forests, to generate energy. Modern machinery will be employed to process a mixture of horse/mule dung and pirul into biomass pellets. To facilitate this, teams from the Uttarakhand government have been dispatched across the country where similar waste-processing technologies are already in operation, to assess the quality and numbers of the equipment that would be required.
According to the plan, the biomass pellets will be produced using a blend of around 50 per cent dung and 50 per cent pirul. These pellets will be used as fuel, ensuring the availability of affordable and eco-friendly energy at the local level.
Greatest Impact at Kedarnath
The most profound impact of this initiative is expected to be witnessed at Kedarnath, where accumulated horse and mule dung is a persistent and major challenge. Pilgrims traversing the route often face difficulties like stench, filth, and slippery terrain. During the rainy season, the animal waste washes into rivers, increasing the risk of water pollution.
The pedestrian route leading to Kedarnath is extremely narrow, with pilgrims and horses/mules moving along it side by side. According to official statistics, around 8,000 horses and mules are registered in the area, though the actual number is likely far higher. Estimates suggest that a single horse or mule generates between 4-5 kg of waste daily, resulting in the accumulation of thousands of kilograms of waste every day.
For Use In Eateries, Restaurants
The biomass pellets can be used as fuel in the dhabas and restaurants along the pilgrimage route. This will provide local business owners with access to affordable fuel, while simultaneously reducing their dependence on traditional energy sources. There are also plans to install boilers in Kedarnath, where these pellets will be used to provide hot water to pilgrims, which will be a great relief for visitors.
This initiative is not limited solely to human beneficiaries; it is also expected to have a positive impact on the beasts. These animals frequently fall ill — sometimes even fatally — from drinking icy water. The proposed boilers will provide the animals with lukewarm water too.
A major benefit of this scheme for the local population will be the creation of new employment opportunities. The task of collecting animal waste and pine needles will be entrusted to local community groups, who will receive remuneration from the government in exchange for their services. Previously, the Forest Department paid Rs 10 per kg for the collection of pirul; under this scheme, this rate will now be increased to Rs 12 per kg. This initiative will foster the development of new sources of income in rural areas.
Removal of pirul will also give relief from the problem of forest fires. As Sushant Patnaik, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Fire Management), said, "Pirul is a major contributing factor to forest fires in Uttarakhand. Approximately 15.24 per cent of Uttarakhand's total forest area consists of pine-dominated zones. Pine needles exacerbate the frequency and intensity of forest fire incidents. Following the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) by Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), pirul collection is being undertaken in collaboration with self-help groups, which are paid Rs 10 per kg in accordance with the rates prescribed by the government. The collected pirul is transported to one of the nine existing briquette manufacturing units across Uttarakhand."
Officials, Observers React To Initiative
According to Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal: "In Nainidanda, the pirul collection is being managed through the CLF (Cluster Level Federation). Through this initiative, an annual revenue of Rs 2 crore is being generated solely from the collection of pirul, while reducing the risk of forest fires. If the scope of this initiative is expanded and facilities enhanced across various locations, the likelihood of fire outbreaks would decrease significantly. Work is also being expedited in Kedarnath regarding the management of animal waste."
Senior journalist Neeraj Kohli observed, "During the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, a large number of horses and mules transport devotees to the temple precincts. The Shrine Board there has established a robust system wherein a separate pedestrian pathway has been constructed for devotees, distinct from the route used by horses and mules. Despite this segregation, the route designated for horses and mules is also maintained in a completely sanitary condition. A similar system should be implemented in Kedarnath to help resolve issues ranging from safety hazards to sanitation problems such as foul odours."