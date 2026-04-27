ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Briquettes From Pine Needles, Horse Dung To Clean Up Kedar Trek Route, Provide Clean Fuel

Dehradun: Every visitor who has trekked from Gaurikund to Kedarnath — has witnessed the mounds dung strewn along the way, left behind by the ponies and mules used by pilgrims who can't walk — and the nauseating stench that hangs in the air because of this.

For the first time, not only is a solution to this problem being contemplated, but concrete efforts are also underway to develop an economically viable model to dispose of this waste, that is also environmentally sound. While on one hand, the model will facilitate the conversion of waste into fuel; on the other, it is expected to create income-generating opportunities for locals.

Ahead of the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra, the initiative of the Department of Tourism under the Uttarakhand government aims to use the dung, along with pirul (pine needles) scattered across the forests, to generate energy. Modern machinery will be employed to process a mixture of horse/mule dung and pirul into biomass pellets. To facilitate this, teams from the Uttarakhand government have been dispatched across the country where similar waste-processing technologies are already in operation, to assess the quality and numbers of the equipment that would be required.

According to the plan, the biomass pellets will be produced using a blend of around 50 per cent dung and 50 per cent pirul. These pellets will be used as fuel, ensuring the availability of affordable and eco-friendly energy at the local level.

Greatest Impact at Kedarnath

The most profound impact of this initiative is expected to be witnessed at Kedarnath, where accumulated horse and mule dung is a persistent and major challenge. Pilgrims traversing the route often face difficulties like stench, filth, and slippery terrain. During the rainy season, the animal waste washes into rivers, increasing the risk of water pollution.

The pedestrian route leading to Kedarnath is extremely narrow, with pilgrims and horses/mules moving along it side by side. According to official statistics, around 8,000 horses and mules are registered in the area, though the actual number is likely far higher. Estimates suggest that a single horse or mule generates between 4-5 kg of waste daily, resulting in the accumulation of thousands of kilograms of waste every day.

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