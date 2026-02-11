ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: BJP Questions 'Muslim University' Land Allotment, Congress Seeks Evidence

At the time the land was allotted, the BJP had demanded its cancellation by the Congress government, allegedly because Maulana Madani was close to then CM N D Tiwari and other senior Congress leaders like Harish Rawat.

While the Congress is accusing the management of the university of misappropriation of the land, the BJP is calling it "minority appeasement". Sources have claimed the government is now mulling whether the land allotment can be cancelled.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal said the land was given to an educational institution by the then government in 2004, but when the matter reached the court, it halted further proceedings. "When the matter recently came to the attention of the Vikasnagar SDM, it was decided that construction work can't be done in a sensitive location due to the presence of the IMA. Hence, the process of vesting this land in the government is now underway," said Bansal.

Vikasnagar SDM Vinod Kumar, who conducted the preliminary probe into the alleged transfer of around 20 acres of land in Dhaulas, Premnagar, Dehradun, for the establishment of an Islamic educational institution. According to the investigation, this 20-acre land, located near the Indian Military Academy (IMA), is now being sold in small plots for residential purposes, posing a security threat to the military training institute.

When the issue was dug up recently, an investigation ordered by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed that the Shekihul Hind Education Charitable Trust had sold it to 15 individuals, who had subdivided it into smaller plots and further sold these to around 80 buyers.

Originally farmland, the plot near Dehradun's iconic Indian Military Academy (IMA) was acquired by the then N D Tiwari-led Congress government, and allocated in 2004 at concessional rates to a Muslim educational trust headed by Islamic scholar Mahmood Asad Madani. When the project failed to materialise, the Uttarakhand High Court permitted the trust to sell the land, but without changing its land use.

Dehradun: The 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections are still some time away, but the "controversy" over land granted for the construction of a minority university is back in the spotlight. As it has before past Assembly elections, like clockwork.

BJP leader Vinod Chamoli said the truth about the Muslim university, which surfaced before the 2022 elections, has come to light only now. "The question of the purpose for which this land was allotted is even more serious. The conspiracy surrounding the construction of a Muslim University, which Harish Rawat repeatedly denied, was raised in the Sahaspur Assembly constituency during the 2022 Assembly elections. Today, that conspiracy has been exposed," said Chamoli.

He added that with the IMA located nearby, establishment of a "Muslim University" was a matter of national security. "Why was the land allotted to members of a particular community, despite all the controversy and opposition? This is a serious matter. We have discussed it with the CM, saying this should not happen," said Chamoli.

Make An Amulet Of The Issue: Congress To BJP

Challenging the BJP claim, Congress leader and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh said, "BJP should show proof", alleging that no one has allocated any land to anyone for a Muslim university. "No land was ever allotted for a Muslim university. Show any document stating that the government allotted land for a Muslim university. The same BJP had fabricated the lie in 2022 that Congress had issued a statement on a Muslim university. To this day, it has failed to produce any supporting evidence," said the Congress leader.

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said, "BJP leaders should make an amulet out of the Muslim university issue and wear it around their necks", adding that this would protect them from the public's questions. He further said in the land controversy, the BJP sees a Muslim university and demographic change. But since the party has been in power several times since 2004, if there is something wrong with the land in Dhaulas, they shouldn't have remained silent between 2004 and 2026. He further added that any plotting that has taken place today must have been done with the permission of the BJP government.

He also said that in 2017, when N D Tiwari had left the Congress to join the BJP, the BJP had heavily promoted the event by having him present a bouquet to Amit Shah. They should have asked him at the time what the Dhaulas plot was used for, adding that the Dhaulas land issue is a conspiracy fabricated by the BJP.

Harish Rawat Attacks "BJP's Hindu-Muslim Mantra"

Rawat went on to claim that he had information that most of the buyers of the small plots are Hindus, some of whom are teachers and former soldiers, as well as people from remote mountainous regions of the state. "This case appears less like the legality over plotting and more like a conflict between the plotters and the exploiters," he said, adding as long as the exchange was good, the ruling BJP didn't see it as a threat to the IMA or national security.

Highlighting man-animal conflict, migration, inflation, corruption, unemployment, atrocities against women, fraud in the name of development, potholes on roads, and other issues as real problems facing the people, he said the BJP can only remember the Muslim mantra.

Another Congress leader, Harak Singh Rawat, said, "Once a bullet is fired, it can't be used again. The BJP's Muslim university issue is like a spent cartridge, no longer having any effect."

He also alleged that the public is witnessing how girls are being raped in public today. "Hindus have also been subjected to numerous atrocities during the BJP government's tenure. He said all these incidents have been perpetrated by Hindus against Hindus, but the BJP never acknowledges that, because it only plays politics on Hindu-Muslim issues."