ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Calls Women 'Thieves', Says Willing To Apologise If He Made Incorrect Statement

Dehradun: Former Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA Arvind Pandey, who frequently hits the headlines, has referred to women as "thieves". He made this remark on the floor of the House during a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

"Women have a habit of pilfering from their husbands' pockets. Strictly speaking, this constitutes theft. However, when a wife engages in such a 'theft', she often uses the money to acquire jewellery — perhaps a pair of earrings — for herself. Yet, when the family faces a crisis, it is these very women — our mothers and sisters — who step forward to liquidate the jewellery purchased with those 'stolen' funds, thereby rescuing the family from financial distress. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi recognised this profound reality. That is precisely why the BJP government introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," Pandey said while speaking during the special session.

Recently, the Narendra Modi government failed to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to redistribute Lok Sabha seats on the basis of the 2011 Census to expedite the implementation of women’s reservation.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand convened a one-day special session to take up this issue. In addition to CM Dhami, all ministers and MLAs expressed their views. It was during this time that the BJP launched an attack on the Congress, going so far as to label them "anti-women".