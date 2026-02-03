ETV Bharat / bharat

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: CBI Takes Over From Uttarakhand Police, 'VIP' Angle Back In Focus

New Delhi/Dehradun: The CBI's Delhi Special Crime Branch (Branch-2) has registered a case against an unknown VIP in the alleged murder of 19-year-old resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari in 2022, taking over the investigation from the Uttarakhand Police.

On Monday, the CBI team arrived in Dehradun and Rishikesh to collect evidence and conduct detailed questioning. The three primary accused--resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and employee Ankit Gupta--are already serving life imprisonment for the murder.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recommended a CBI inquiry into the case at the demand of the deceased receptionist's parents. The CBI has taken over the material from Uttarakhand Police and registered its own case on the basis of it, officials said.

The parents had demanded a CBI enquiry into the case under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge. In the letter, Ankita's father said that his daughter was murdered because of a "VIP" whose identity is still unknown.

In 2022, Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees. All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.