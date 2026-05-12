Uttarakhand: 5 Injured As Buses Collide Head-on Near Dehradun
The car occupants were admitted to the Himalayan Hospital in Jolly Grant while the other two injured were sent to the Government Hospital in Rishikesh.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Rishikesh: A head-on collision involving two buses occurred near the Kali Temple on the Rishikesh-Dehradun road on Tuesday morning, impacting a car as well. Both buses and the car suffered severe damage.
Three occupants of the car and two bus passengers suffered injuries. The car occupants were admitted to the Himalayan Hospital near Jolly Grant Airport, while the other two injured were sent to the Government Hospital in Rishikesh. Preliminary investigation suggested that the accident likely occurred while one of the vehicles was attempting to overtake.
Following the accident, scenes of chaos were witnessed at the site. With the assistance of local residents, all occupants of the vehicles involved were evacuated.
According to the Rishikesh Kotwali police, information regarding the road accident near the Kali Temple on the Rishikesh-Dehradun route was received around 8.30 am. Upon receiving the report, the police immediately rushed to the scene. They saw that a 'Vishwanath Seva' bus coming from Dehradun had collided head-on with a bus ferrying Char Dham Yatra pilgrims from Morena, Madhya Pradesh. A car had also been caught in the collision.
Passersby assisted in extracting the occupants from the buses and the car. The police took immediate action at the scene and initiated the process of transporting the injured to the hospital via ambulance. Doctors later said the injured were out of danger.
The police have started an investigation into the incident, and efforts are on to identify the injured.
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