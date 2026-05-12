ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: 5 Injured As Buses Collide Head-on Near Dehradun

Rishikesh: A head-on collision involving two buses occurred near the Kali Temple on the Rishikesh-Dehradun road on Tuesday morning, impacting a car as well. Both buses and the car suffered severe damage.

Three occupants of the car and two bus passengers suffered injuries. The car occupants were admitted to the Himalayan Hospital near Jolly Grant Airport, while the other two injured were sent to the Government Hospital in Rishikesh. Preliminary investigation suggested that the accident likely occurred while one of the vehicles was attempting to overtake.

Following the accident, scenes of chaos were witnessed at the site. With the assistance of local residents, all occupants of the vehicles involved were evacuated.