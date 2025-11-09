ETV Bharat / bharat

'Devbhoomi Accelerating Progress In Every Field': PM Modi, Other Leaders Extend Greetings On Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand is celebrating its 25th Foundation Day on Sunday (November 9), special programmes are being organised across the state. The main event will be held at Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already arrived in the state, will be the chief guest.

Before he arrived in Dehradun, PM Modi extended greetings to the people of the state during the silver jubilee year. “On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, my best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. Nestled in the lap of nature, this sacred land of ours is today accelerating progress in every field, including tourism. On this special occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and good health to its humble, hard-working, and godlike people,” he wrote on X.

PM Modi posted about Uttarakhand, his planned visit and the inauguration of development projects on Saturday as well. “We are fully committed to making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand developed and prosperous. I will have the privilege of attending the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the state's formation on November 9th."

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes and congratulated the people of Uttarakhand on its Silver Jubilee Foundation Day.

“Uttarakhand's region has made an unparalleled contribution to our country's glorious spiritual-cultural journey. Over the past 25 years, the state's diligent and humble people have created new dimensions of modern development. I wish for a bright future for all the residents of Uttarakhand,” she wrote on X.