'Devbhoomi Accelerating Progress In Every Field': PM Modi, Other Leaders Extend Greetings On Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day
The Prime Minister leads celebrations in Dehradun, calling Uttarakhand a land of hard-working and godlike people, achieving new milestones of growth
Published : November 9, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Dehradun: As Uttarakhand is celebrating its 25th Foundation Day on Sunday (November 9), special programmes are being organised across the state. The main event will be held at Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already arrived in the state, will be the chief guest.
Before he arrived in Dehradun, PM Modi extended greetings to the people of the state during the silver jubilee year. “On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, my best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. Nestled in the lap of nature, this sacred land of ours is today accelerating progress in every field, including tourism. On this special occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and good health to its humble, hard-working, and godlike people,” he wrote on X.
उत्तराखंड की स्थापना की 25वीं वर्षगांठ पर राज्य के मेरे सभी भाई-बहनों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकृति की गोद में बसी हमारी यह देवभूमि आज पर्यटन के साथ-साथ हर क्षेत्र में प्रगति की नई रफ्तार भर रही है। प्रदेश के इस विशेष अवसर पर मैं यहां के विनम्र, कर्मठ और देवतुल्य लोगों की…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2025
PM Modi posted about Uttarakhand, his planned visit and the inauguration of development projects on Saturday as well. “We are fully committed to making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand developed and prosperous. I will have the privilege of attending the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the state's formation on November 9th."
President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes and congratulated the people of Uttarakhand on its Silver Jubilee Foundation Day.
“Uttarakhand's region has made an unparalleled contribution to our country's glorious spiritual-cultural journey. Over the past 25 years, the state's diligent and humble people have created new dimensions of modern development. I wish for a bright future for all the residents of Uttarakhand,” she wrote on X.
Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings on X. “May Uttarakhand continue to advance at the pace of good governance and public welfare and gain further momentum and strength,” he wrote.
राज्य-स्थापना की रजत-जयंती के ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर, वीर-प्रसवा देव-भूमि उत्तराखंड के सभी निवासियों को मैं हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं और बधाई देती हूं। हमारे देश की गौरवशाली आध्यात्मिक-सांस्कृतिक यात्रा में उत्तराखंड के क्षेत्र का योगदान अतुलनीय रहा है। विगत 25 वर्षों के दौरान, राज्य के…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2025
Other top leaders who expressed their warm wishes include Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chief ministers of various states, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, also extended their heartfelt wishes.
“Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a symbol of respect and inspiration across the entire country for its wondrous natural beauty, rich culture, and glorious traditions,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
Singh wished the state progress, peace, and prosperity, while Chouhan described Uttarakhand as a sacred confluence of religion, spirituality, and rich cultural heritage, filled with unparalleled natural beauty.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for his well-wishes. He wrote on X, “Respected Prime Minister Ji, on behalf of all the residents of the state, heartfelt thanks for your affectionate greetings and blessings on the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand state's formation.”
“Under your visionary leadership and constant guidance, Uttarakhand is achieving remarkable milestones in its journey of development. Inspired by you, Uttarakhand has joined the ranks of leading states and established new dimensions in the fields of good governance, public welfare, and all-round development,” he said. “Your companionship continuously inspires us towards achieving the goal of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand.”
गौरवशाली अतीत, सशक्त वर्तमान, सुनहरा भविष्य— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 9, 2025
समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को उत्तराखण्ड राज्य स्थापना दिवस के रजत जयंती उत्सव की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।#UttarakhandAt25WithPMModi pic.twitter.com/fKZl50obJh
