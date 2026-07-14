Giant Mud Crab Weighing 4.5 kg Found In Farm In Karnataka's Kumta
This unique Kallu Jenji breed, found in estuarine regions where rivers meet the Arabian Sea, is in high demand in international markets.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Karwar: A giant crab (mud crab) weighing about 4.5 kg was found in a crab farm in Madangeri, Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada, drawing the attention of fishermen. This is an unusually large mud crab, locally known as the Kallu Jenji.
This crab was found on the farm of Bhairava Nagappa Harikanthar, a crab farmer. This unique Kallu Jenji breed, found in estuarine regions where rivers meet the Arabian Sea, is in high demand in international markets due to its size and quality.
This crab, which thrives in the sea-river confluence areas of Madanageri, Belekeri, Tadadi, Hosmata, Aghanashini, Bada, Kagala, Kumta and Honnavar in Kumta taluk, is mainly exported to many countries including Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia through Mangaluru and Chennai.
Brothers Anandu Harikantra, Bhairava Harikantra and Mohan Harikantra of Madangeri have been involved in crab farming for the past three decades and are instrumental in establishing the Uttara Kannada district in the international market as a recognised source of Kallu Jenjis.
Crab exports collapsed completely due to the suspension of air traffic during the Corona period, causing huge losses for farmers and traders. However, now that air services have returned to normal, crab exports to foreign countries have picked up again, giving the industry a new lease of life, say crab farmers.
While the market is recovering, environmental changes and natural causes have worried businessmen.
Expressing concern over this, crab supplier Bhairava Nagappa Harikantra said, "The availability of Kallu Jenjis is decreasing year by year due to environmental changes, natural causes and other challenges. Although demand is increasing, production is decreasing, which is likely to be a big challenge for this sector in the coming days. For many years, crabs here (Kallu Jenjis) have been exported to foreign countries through agents. Although the price has been good this year, the number of crabs is decreasing year by year, which is a worrying development."
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