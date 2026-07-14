ETV Bharat / bharat

Giant Mud Crab Weighing 4.5 kg Found In Farm In Karnataka's Kumta

A giant crab weighing 4.5kg, locally known as 'Kallu Jenji,' was found at a farm in Kumta in Karnataka. ( ETV Bharat )

Karwar: A giant crab (mud crab) weighing about 4.5 kg was found in a crab farm in Madangeri, Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada, drawing the attention of fishermen. This is an unusually large mud crab, locally known as the Kallu Jenji.

This crab was found on the farm of Bhairava Nagappa Harikanthar, a crab farmer. This unique Kallu Jenji breed, found in estuarine regions where rivers meet the Arabian Sea, is in high demand in international markets due to its size and quality.

This crab, which thrives in the sea-river confluence areas of Madanageri, Belekeri, Tadadi, Hosmata, Aghanashini, Bada, Kagala, Kumta and Honnavar in Kumta taluk, is mainly exported to many countries including Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia through Mangaluru and Chennai.

Brothers Anandu Harikantra, Bhairava Harikantra and Mohan Harikantra of Madangeri have been involved in crab farming for the past three decades and are instrumental in establishing the Uttara Kannada district in the international market as a recognised source of Kallu Jenjis.