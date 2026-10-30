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Uttar Pradesh SIR: Supreme Court Asks ECI To Examine Bulk Filing Of Form 7 For Voter Deletion

People arrive for the document verification under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral polls, in Prayagraj on Feb. 05, 2026. ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine allegations regarding irregularities involving bulk submission of Form 7 applications for deletion of names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana. Senior advocate DS Naidu appeared for the poll panel. The bench was hearing a plea by Congress MP Tanuj Punia.

The bench asked the petitioner to submit a note identifying unresolved irregularities to the poll panel. The bench said that the irregularities brought to the notice of the court shall be submitted to the poll panel’s senior counsel by way of a note. The bench said that on receipt thereof, let the Election Commission examine the factual aspects, thereafter take necessary corrective steps and file a compliance report. It was argued before the bench that in August, the court asked the poll panel to respond to the petitioner’s interim application regarding submission of Form 7 before BLOs.