Uttar Pradesh SIR: Supreme Court Asks ECI To Examine Bulk Filing Of Form 7 For Voter Deletion
Earlier in August, the apex court asked the poll panel to respond to the petitioner’s interim application regarding submission of Form 7 before BLOs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine allegations regarding irregularities involving bulk submission of Form 7 applications for deletion of names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana. Senior advocate DS Naidu appeared for the poll panel. The bench was hearing a plea by Congress MP Tanuj Punia.
The bench asked the petitioner to submit a note identifying unresolved irregularities to the poll panel.
The bench said that the irregularities brought to the notice of the court shall be submitted to the poll panel’s senior counsel by way of a note.
The bench said that on receipt thereof, let the Election Commission examine the factual aspects, thereafter take necessary corrective steps and file a compliance report.
It was argued before the bench that in August, the court asked the poll panel to respond to the petitioner’s interim application regarding submission of Form 7 before BLOs.
The counsel said there were three states -- Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh -- before the court and issues concerning Chhattisgarh and Kerala have been addressed. "This Form 7 issue concerns Uttar Pradesh,” contended the counsel.
Naidu contended that it was found that bulk Form 7 applications were submitted and poll panel’s officers went and cross check them and they were not acted upon.
"They were false, and we have not acted upon them," Naidu said. Petitioner’s counsel insisted that this needs scrutiny by the court and in one of the constituencies, 32 forms were submitted, all belonging to one particular community, and two forms, which are part of record, were signed by the BLO. "There are a lot of material and inconsistencies..." added the counsel, while referring to the poll panel's affidavit.
"In Uttar Pradesh, nothing was done. Therefore, they became emboldened. It is an orchestrated effort," pressed the counsel. Naidu said his client can examine the claims once a complaint is filed.
Meanwhile, the bench declined to extend the deadline for the SIR verification exercise in Kerala. The bench observed that corrections and inclusion requests can be pursued through a continuing process.
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