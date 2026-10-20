ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Mummy, Papa Kab Aayenge?’: A Prayagraj Family Awaits Indian Seafarer Stranded In Karachi

Merchant navy officer Vineet Kishore Mishra ( ETV Bharat )

Prayagraj: In a video, the two-year-old son of merchant navy officer Vineet Kishore Mishra is heard asking his mother a question she has no answer to. His father has been stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Pakistan’s Karachi port for six months, according to the family. At home in Prayagraj, his wife, Neha Mishra, waits with their little boy and a 10-month-old infant, uncertain when they will be together again.

For the family, that uncertainty has grown more worrying in recent days. Vineet’s father, Lalit Kishore Mishra, who served in the Indian Army for 25 years and later retired as a primary school teacher, says they have been unable to contact the 35-year-old chief officer for the past three to four days. Before communication stopped, the family says, they learnt that fuel aboard the vessel had run out, electricity was unavailable and the ship’s kitchen had shut.

Mishra with his wife and two children (ETV Bharat) “He has been working in the merchant navy for 10 years. This is the first time something like this has happened,” Neha said. With two young children to care for, she is appealing to the government to help bring her husband home. “I request Prime Minister Modi ji, Chief Minister Yogi ji and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to bring my husband back home safely,” she said. Vineet last visited home in February this year before returning to duty. According to his family, the cargo vessel on which he serves as chief officer reached Karachi around April 17 after travelling through maritime routes involving Iraq and Oman. Cargo was loaded at the port, but the vessel did not receive permission to proceed. The cargo was subsequently unloaded, while the crew remained aboard. The vessel is reportedly held up over a financial or documentation dispute between the shipping company and a local agency. The details for its continued stay at Karachi port remain unclear.