‘Mummy, Papa Kab Aayenge?’: A Prayagraj Family Awaits Indian Seafarer Stranded In Karachi
Stranded at Karachi port for six months, merchant navy officer Vineet Kishore Mishra awaits repatriation as his wife appeals urgent government intervention, reports Akshay Kumar.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Prayagraj: In a video, the two-year-old son of merchant navy officer Vineet Kishore Mishra is heard asking his mother a question she has no answer to. His father has been stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Pakistan’s Karachi port for six months, according to the family. At home in Prayagraj, his wife, Neha Mishra, waits with their little boy and a 10-month-old infant, uncertain when they will be together again.
For the family, that uncertainty has grown more worrying in recent days. Vineet’s father, Lalit Kishore Mishra, who served in the Indian Army for 25 years and later retired as a primary school teacher, says they have been unable to contact the 35-year-old chief officer for the past three to four days. Before communication stopped, the family says, they learnt that fuel aboard the vessel had run out, electricity was unavailable and the ship’s kitchen had shut.
“He has been working in the merchant navy for 10 years. This is the first time something like this has happened,” Neha said.
With two young children to care for, she is appealing to the government to help bring her husband home.
“I request Prime Minister Modi ji, Chief Minister Yogi ji and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to bring my husband back home safely,” she said.
Vineet last visited home in February this year before returning to duty. According to his family, the cargo vessel on which he serves as chief officer reached Karachi around April 17 after travelling through maritime routes involving Iraq and Oman.
Cargo was loaded at the port, but the vessel did not receive permission to proceed. The cargo was subsequently unloaded, while the crew remained aboard.
The vessel is reportedly held up over a financial or documentation dispute between the shipping company and a local agency. The details for its continued stay at Karachi port remain unclear.
The family says Vineet’s employment contract and visa expired in August. Despite this, arrangements for his relief and journey home have not been made. His wages, they allege, have also remained unpaid for several months.
Growing concern over conditions aboard
According to the family, the vessel has suffered a blackout after exhausting its fuel supplies. With the kitchen shut, those aboard are dependent on food brought from outside. They also allege that crew members are not being permitted to disembark.
Lalit said he had previously been able to speak to his son intermittently. Now, the absence of contact has left the family anxious for information about his wellbeing.
Originally from Baghla village in Prayagraj district’s Bara tehsil, the family currently lives in the Lalapur area. Their appeal is for the authorities to establish contact with Vineet, ascertain his condition and arrange his safe return.
Local MLA Dr Vachaspati has written to the Union Home Ministry seeking immediate diplomatic intervention. He has requested an inquiry into the circumstances and steps to ensure Vineet’s safe repatriation.
At home, Neha’s appeal is filled with emotions and anxiety. Her husband’s return would mean reassurance for his ageing father, relief for her and their children.
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