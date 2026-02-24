ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: One Booked For Objectionable Social Media Post On PM

Pilibhit: Police in Pilibhit district have registered a case against a youth for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by posting an allegedly edited, objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said on Monday.

Jehanabad police station SHO Pradeep Vishnoi told reporters that based on the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Gyan Chand, police have registered a case against the accused youth identified as Arbaaz, a resident of Vishen village, under relevant sections.