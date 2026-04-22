Uttar Pradesh Officer's Entry Into Jageshwar Dham With Armed Guard Triggers Row, ASI Orders Probe
Almora temple controversy erupts as Bareilly DM's armed security guard enters Jageshwar Dham sanctum, violating religious norms and sparking protests by priests.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Almora: A major controversy was triggered in Almora, Uttarakhand, after the personal security guard of a senior Uttar Pradesh officer entered the garbhagriha (inner sanctum) of Jageshwar Dham temple while carrying a firearm, sparking protests.
The incident took place while District Magistrate (DM) Bareilly Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Singh was performing Navagraha puja, a special prayer, inside the temple, accompanied by his armed security personnel.
Per eyewitnesses, the guard had a carbine rifle strapped to his waist during the ritual, which priests immediately objected to, citing religious norms that prohibit weapons inside the sanctum.
Priests including Pandit Naveen Chandra Bhatt, Pandit Manoj Bhatt, and others voiced strong outrage, demanding punitive action.
“Even during visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, no firearms were allowed inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. This is an affront to the sanctity of the temple,” said the priests, citing the religious traditions and decorum.
In response to the protest and complaints, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintending Neeraj Maithani took strong note of the incident, saying that the measures to preserve temple sanctity and strengthen security would be enhanced. “New signage outlining rules and restrictions will be installed to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.
Superintendent of ASI’s Dehradun Circle, Mohan Chandra Joshi, said the matter would be probed thoroughly and strict action taken against those responsible.
Avinash Singh is a 2014-batch IAS officer serving as Bareilly’s DM in Uttar Pradesh since 2025. He has previously held key administrative roles in Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, and Ambedkarnagar.
Also Read