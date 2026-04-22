ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Officer's Entry Into Jageshwar Dham With Armed Guard Triggers Row, ASI Orders Probe

Almora: A major controversy was triggered in Almora, Uttarakhand, after the personal security guard of a senior Uttar Pradesh officer entered the garbhagriha (inner sanctum) of Jageshwar Dham temple while carrying a firearm, sparking protests.

The incident took place while District Magistrate (DM) Bareilly Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Singh was performing Navagraha puja, a special prayer, inside the temple, accompanied by his armed security personnel.

Per eyewitnesses, the guard had a carbine rifle strapped to his waist during the ritual, which priests immediately objected to, citing religious norms that prohibit weapons inside the sanctum.

Priests including Pandit Naveen Chandra Bhatt, Pandit Manoj Bhatt, and others voiced strong outrage, demanding punitive action.