ETV Bharat / bharat

UP's Jewar Airport To Be Renamed As 'Narendra Modi International Airport'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the terminal building of Noida International Airport in Jewar, of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. ( IANS )

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting here, Adityanath said the state Cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," the chief minister said. Adityanath said the airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.

Adityanath said the state Cabinet also expressed its appreciation for Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering and continued commitment to the state.

"The Council of Ministers reiterates its resolve to work continuously with full dedication, energy and commitment to realise the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India by 2047," he said. The chief minister said the Cabinet once again expressed its appreciation for the prime minister's leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the airport on March 28 this year. It received its first flight landing with an IndiGo plane arriving from Lucknow on June 15.

Built for Rs 11,200 crore, it is developed and operated by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Central and state governments.