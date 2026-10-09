UP's Jewar Airport To Be Renamed As 'Narendra Modi International Airport'
Adityanath said the state Cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting here, Adityanath said the state Cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.
"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar.
The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," the chief minister said. Adityanath said the airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.
Adityanath said the state Cabinet also expressed its appreciation for Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering and continued commitment to the state.
"The Council of Ministers reiterates its resolve to work continuously with full dedication, energy and commitment to realise the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India by 2047," he said. The chief minister said the Cabinet once again expressed its appreciation for the prime minister's leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the airport on March 28 this year. It received its first flight landing with an IndiGo plane arriving from Lucknow on June 15.
Built for Rs 11,200 crore, it is developed and operated by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Central and state governments.
Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, it is the second civil airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) and among India's most significant greenfield infrastructure projects to date.
The Noida airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in March 2026 with approval for "all-weather operations".
The first phase featured a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft. The single runway at Jewar has been equipped with ILS at both ends, allowing aircraft to approach from either direction depending on wind conditions.
The runway is supported by an aeronautical ground lighting system, including approach and runway lighting, which works in conjunction with ILS to facilitate operations in low visibility and at night.
Moreover, the Noida International Airport became the first in the country to have an in-house Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually.
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