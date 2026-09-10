ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: Mumbai-Bound Flight From Varanasi Delayed By Several Hours After Pilot Falls 'Sick'

Varanasi: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Varanasi was delayed by several hours on Thursday after the pilot scheduled to operate the flight suddenly "reported sick", following which the airline made alternative arrangements, an airline source said.

Flight 6E-6544 was scheduled to fly from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport to Mumbai.

Airport director Puneet Gupta said the flight was delayed for hours due to technical reasons and was later operated to Mumbai. He denied reports of passengers creating a ruckus at the airport.