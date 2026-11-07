ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Passenger Bus In UP's Kushinagar

An ambulance carrying the injured to Kushinagar Medical College. ( ANI screengrab )

Kushinagar: Three people were killed and at least six others were injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday morning.

As per the initial inputs, a truck rammed into the bus at Labaniya Square under the Patherwa police station's jurisdiction. The bus carried around 50 passengers and was going from Delhi to Bihar. Most of the passengers were returning to their homes for Diwali.