Three Killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Passenger Bus In UP's Kushinagar
Two of the individuals died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at the Medical College in Kushinagar.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
Kushinagar: Three people were killed and at least six others were injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday morning.
As per the initial inputs, a truck rammed into the bus at Labaniya Square under the Patherwa police station's jurisdiction. The bus carried around 50 passengers and was going from Delhi to Bihar. Most of the passengers were returning to their homes for Diwali.
"Two of the individuals died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at the Medical College in Kushinagar. The deceased comprise two men and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. Additionally, two critically injured persons have been referred to the Medical College in Gorakhpur," said SHO Amit Kumar Singh of Ravindranagar Police Station.