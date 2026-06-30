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Uttar Pradesh: Jalaun SDM Rinku Singh Rahi Shifted, Appointed Judicial Magistrate At Orai

Jalaun: Following a dispute with a Block Pramukh, SDM Rinku Singh Rahi of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, has been transferred and appointed as the judicial magistrate at Orai. In his place, Rakesh Soni has been appointed as the new Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jalaun.

Rahi was recently in the spotlight due to a dispute with a Block Pramukh, facing allegations of rude behaviour towards the official; his transfer is being linked to this incident. The information regarding the transfer was provided by M Devraj, Principal Secretary of the Appointment and Personnel Department.

Rahi had previously made headlines for tendering his resignation, though he later withdrew it. In the recent development, he was accused of behaving rudely, attempting to slap, and shoving the Block Pramukh during an inspection of the Betwa Ice and Cold Storage facility at Bhitara. The Block Pramukh held a press conference and released a video of the incident. Following the complaint, the District Magistrate entrusted the investigation to ADM (Finance and Revenue) Rajiv Rai.

In a complaint letter submitted to District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Block Pramukh Ramraja Niranjan said that on June 23, SDM Rahi arrived at the Betwa Ice and Cold Storage facility for an inspection, accompanied by officials from the Fire Department, Public Works Department, Tubewell Department, and Horticulture Department. It is alleged that during the inspection, the SDM ordered that all records be produced within two minutes and a half.

According to the complainant, he requested the officials to sit in the office and examine the records, assuring them that any deficiencies found would be rectified immediately. Despite this, the SDM became angry, citing the strict time limit.

It is alleged that when the records were not produced within the stipulated time, the SDM behaved inappropriately, attempted to slap the Block Pramukh, and subsequently humiliated him by shoving him. The complainant claims that the entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed within the cold storage premises. Approximately 50 labourers were present at the scene at the time of the incident. The Block Pramukh asserted that if the investigation reveals any fault on his part, strict action should be taken against him as well. He declared that if fair action is not taken, he would approach the Raj Bhavan and the courts.

On Monday, the Block Pramukh held a press conference and released CCTV footage lasting approximately four minutes and 27 seconds.