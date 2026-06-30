Uttar Pradesh: Jalaun SDM Rinku Singh Rahi Shifted, Appointed Judicial Magistrate At Orai
Rahi was recently in the spotlight due to a dispute with a Block Pramukh, facing allegations of rude behaviour towards the official.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Jalaun: Following a dispute with a Block Pramukh, SDM Rinku Singh Rahi of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, has been transferred and appointed as the judicial magistrate at Orai. In his place, Rakesh Soni has been appointed as the new Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jalaun.
Rahi was recently in the spotlight due to a dispute with a Block Pramukh, facing allegations of rude behaviour towards the official; his transfer is being linked to this incident. The information regarding the transfer was provided by M Devraj, Principal Secretary of the Appointment and Personnel Department.
Rahi had previously made headlines for tendering his resignation, though he later withdrew it. In the recent development, he was accused of behaving rudely, attempting to slap, and shoving the Block Pramukh during an inspection of the Betwa Ice and Cold Storage facility at Bhitara. The Block Pramukh held a press conference and released a video of the incident. Following the complaint, the District Magistrate entrusted the investigation to ADM (Finance and Revenue) Rajiv Rai.
In a complaint letter submitted to District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Block Pramukh Ramraja Niranjan said that on June 23, SDM Rahi arrived at the Betwa Ice and Cold Storage facility for an inspection, accompanied by officials from the Fire Department, Public Works Department, Tubewell Department, and Horticulture Department. It is alleged that during the inspection, the SDM ordered that all records be produced within two minutes and a half.
According to the complainant, he requested the officials to sit in the office and examine the records, assuring them that any deficiencies found would be rectified immediately. Despite this, the SDM became angry, citing the strict time limit.
It is alleged that when the records were not produced within the stipulated time, the SDM behaved inappropriately, attempted to slap the Block Pramukh, and subsequently humiliated him by shoving him. The complainant claims that the entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed within the cold storage premises. Approximately 50 labourers were present at the scene at the time of the incident. The Block Pramukh asserted that if the investigation reveals any fault on his part, strict action should be taken against him as well. He declared that if fair action is not taken, he would approach the Raj Bhavan and the courts.
On Monday, the Block Pramukh held a press conference and released CCTV footage lasting approximately four minutes and 27 seconds.
Rahi, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless. He said several serious irregularities were discovered at the cold storage facility during an inspection, and a report regarding this has already been submitted to the District Magistrate. He claimed that false accusations are being levelled against him in an attempt to evade action and influence the investigation.
The District Magistrate has entrusted the inquiry into the entire matter to ADM (Finance and Revenue) Rajiv Rai. The administration said that further action would be taken based on the facts once the inquiry report is received. In the meantime, the SDM was removed from his post on Tuesday.
Lekhpals Also Protest
Lekhpals (revenue officials) of the tehsil have also come out in protest against Rahi's style of functioning. Under the banner of the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Association, the employees submitted a collective leave application to the District Magistrate, alleging that the SDM behaves inappropriately with staff, humiliates them publicly, and threatens them with suspension and dismissal. The employees have demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and the restoration of a normal working environment.
Rahi, a 2023-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, had resigned in March this year. In his resignation letter — sent to the President, the Uttar Pradesh Appointments Department, and the DoPT — he raised serious questions about the administrative system, sparking a nationwide debate. However, he withdrew his resignation about a month later.
In his resignation letter, Rahi had alleged that he had not been assigned any significant work or field posting for a long time.
Rahi's journey has been marked by struggle and controversy. Prior to this, he was posted as the Joint Magistrate and SDM of Powayan Tehsil in Shahjahanpur. In July 2025, a video went viral showing him publicly performing sit-ups to apologise during a protest by lawyers. Following this, he was removed from his post within just 36 hours and attached to the Board of Revenue.
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