Uttar Pradesh: Jain Community Protests Against Maneka Remarks On Peacock Feather Whisk
Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi had alleged a link between the pichhi used by Jain monks and illegal wildlife trade and the killing of peacocks.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: The Sakal Jain Samaj (unified Jain community) has protested against the statement made by former Union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi regarding the 'peacock-feather whisk' (pichhi).
Maneka Gandhi had alleged a link between the pichhi used by Jain monks and illegal wildlife trade and the killing of peacocks. Terming the statement factually incorrect and hurtful to religious sentiments, the Jain community has demanded a public apology from her.
The Sakal Jain Samaj held a press conference to express opposition to Maneka’s recent statement. Community leaders said that her remarks were baseless, devoid of facts, and offensive to the faith of the Jain religion. The pichhi used in Jain tradition is crafted from naturally shed peacock feathers, and the practice strictly prohibits harming any living being.
The leaders emphasised that non-violence (ahimsa) is the core principle of Jainism. Therefore, supporting or encouraging the killing of any living creature cannot be part of Jain tradition, they added.
During the press conference, a demand was raised for Maneka to publicly apologise for and withdraw her statement. Details were also shared regarding a three-phase movement being conducted under the "Jain Honour and Rights Protection Campaign".
This campaign includes initiatives like social media awareness drives, silent protests, and the submission of memoranda to the President, the Prime Minister, and the National Commission for Minorities.
Gaurav Jain, national youth president of the Sakal Jain Samaj, clarified that their movement would remain peaceful, democratic and within constitutional limits. He said that all office-bearers of the Jain community would continue to raise their voices unitedly to safeguard the honour of Jain saints, religious traditions, and the community itself.
Also Read:
Uttar Pradesh: Fourth Tiger Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Three Months In Lakhimpur Keri
Centre Issues Draft Notification Declaring ESZ Around UP's Barasingha Wildlife Sanctuary