ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Jain Community Protests Against Maneka Remarks On Peacock Feather Whisk

The leaders emphasised that non-violence (ahimsa) is the core principle of Jainism. ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarnagar: The Sakal Jain Samaj (unified Jain community) has protested against the statement made by former Union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi regarding the 'peacock-feather whisk' (pichhi).

Maneka Gandhi had alleged a link between the pichhi used by Jain monks and illegal wildlife trade and the killing of peacocks. Terming the statement factually incorrect and hurtful to religious sentiments, the Jain community has demanded a public apology from her.

The Sakal Jain Samaj held a press conference to express opposition to Maneka’s recent statement. Community leaders said that her remarks were baseless, devoid of facts, and offensive to the faith of the Jain religion. The pichhi used in Jain tradition is crafted from naturally shed peacock feathers, and the practice strictly prohibits harming any living being.

The leaders emphasised that non-violence (ahimsa) is the core principle of Jainism. Therefore, supporting or encouraging the killing of any living creature cannot be part of Jain tradition, they added.