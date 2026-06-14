ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Iron Frame Placed On Railway Track To Derail Punjab Mail, Alert Loco Pilot Averts Tragedy

An attempt was made to target the Punjab Mail (Train No. 13006), en route from Amritsar to Howrah, in Lucknow's Cantt area on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Another plot to derail a train has come to light in Lucknow. The incident occurred on Friday near the Dilkusha Block in the Cantt police station area, where a heavy iron frame was placed on the railway tracks in an attempt to derail the train. However, the loco pilot’s alertness averted a major disaster.

An attempt was made to target the Punjab Mail (Train No. 13006), en route from Amritsar to Howrah, in Lucknow's Cantt area on Friday. The plot involved placing a heavy iron frame — reportedly weighing around 50 kg — on the tracks near Dilkusha Block. The loco pilot managed the train with alertness and presence of mind, controlling its speed in time and bringing it to a halt.