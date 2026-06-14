Uttar Pradesh: Iron Frame Placed On Railway Track To Derail Punjab Mail, Alert Loco Pilot Averts Tragedy
An attempt was made to target Punjab Mail, en route from Amritsar to Howrah, in Lucknow on Friday; case registered, authorities scan CCTV footage.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Lucknow: Another plot to derail a train has come to light in Lucknow. The incident occurred on Friday near the Dilkusha Block in the Cantt police station area, where a heavy iron frame was placed on the railway tracks in an attempt to derail the train. However, the loco pilot’s alertness averted a major disaster.
An attempt was made to target the Punjab Mail (Train No. 13006), en route from Amritsar to Howrah, in Lucknow's Cantt area on Friday. The plot involved placing a heavy iron frame — reportedly weighing around 50 kg — on the tracks near Dilkusha Block. The loco pilot managed the train with alertness and presence of mind, controlling its speed in time and bringing it to a halt.
Following the incident, the iron frame was seized from the tracks, and a case was registered at the Cantt police station. Railway officials, police, and other security agencies arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving the information. Intelligence agencies are currently on high alert.
Similar plots to derail trains in Lucknow have occurred in the past. Intelligence agencies, alongside the Uttar Pradesh Police, are investigating every angle. The authorities are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and pursuing other leads to determine how such a heavy iron frame ended up on the tracks.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Cantt, Abhay Mall said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the RPF (Railway Protection Force), and the investigation is proceeding based on CCTV footage.
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