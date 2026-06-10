Uttar Pradesh Govt To Celebrate 1761 Agra Fort Capture By Maharaja Surajmal As Vijay Diwas On June 12
Uttar Pradesh marks Vijay Diwas on June 12, commemorating Maharaja Surajmal’s 1761 Agra Fort capture, symbolizing Mughal decline and Jat power rise.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Agra: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to observe Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) on June 12 (Friday) at Agra Fort to commemorate the 265th anniversary of Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal’s historic capture of the fort in 1761.
The ruler of Bharatpur took control of the Mughal bastion after a 40-day siege, symbolising the decline of the Mughal Empire and the rise of Hindu rulers' power.
The commemoration event, to be held on the lawn in front of Jahangiri Mahal, will be led by the UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh as chief guest. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the heritage site, has granted permission for 700 attendees. Cultural performances depicting Maharaja Surajmal’s valour and the Jat community’s history will form the soul of the event.
A celebration was planned last year as well, and permission had been secured from the ASI. However, the event was cancelled following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.
Signifying Surajmal’s 13-year control over Agra Fort, senior historian Rajkishore ‘Raje’ detailed the Jat ruler’s strategic brilliance in dominating the reign. “The capture of Agra Fort by Maharaja Surajmal was a turning point in Indian history. It marked the first time a non-Muslim ruler seized this iconic Mughal stronghold, signalling the decline of Mughal dominance and the rise of regional powers like the Jats,” he said.
Raje said that Maharaja Surajmal’s success was not just due to military strength but also his mastery of traditional strategies of statecraft of Saam, Daam, Dand, and Bhed, combining persuasion, inducement, force, and division to outsmart the fort’s defenders.
“Surajmal’s leadership extended beyond the battlefield. He secured vast wealth, including 50 lakh rupees, ammunition, and precious artefacts from the fort, which bolstered the power and prestige of the Jat kingdom in Bharatpur,” he said. “The 13 years of Jat rule over Agra Fort under Maharaja Surajmal and his successors left a lasting legacy. Structures like Raja Ratan Singh’s Haveli stand as testaments to their influence, even though many remain closed to the public today.”
More about Maharaja Surajmal
Born on February 13, 1707, in Bharatpur. Surajmal was known for his height (7.5 feet) and swordsmanship. He fought 80 battles and died defending Delhi in 1763.
Under Surajmal’s rule, the Jat kings built Raja Ratan Singh’s Haveli near the Diwan-e-Aam inside Agra Fort, a structure which is now closed to the public.
After Surajmal’s death, Mughal power resurged, with Emperor Shah Alam sending Mirza Najaf Khan to recapture the fort, which he did on February 18, 1774, ending Jat control after about 13 years.