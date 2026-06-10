ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Govt To Celebrate 1761 Agra Fort Capture By Maharaja Surajmal As Vijay Diwas On June 12

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to observe Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) on June 12 (Friday) at Agra Fort to commemorate the 265th anniversary of Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal’s historic capture of the fort in 1761.

The ruler of Bharatpur took control of the Mughal bastion after a 40-day siege, symbolising the decline of the Mughal Empire and the rise of Hindu rulers' power.

The commemoration event, to be held on the lawn in front of Jahangiri Mahal, will be led by the UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh as chief guest. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the heritage site, has granted permission for 700 attendees. Cultural performances depicting Maharaja Surajmal’s valour and the Jat community’s history will form the soul of the event.

Diwan-i-Am, or Hall of Public Audience, located within the Agra Fort (ETV Bharat)

A celebration was planned last year as well, and permission had been secured from the ASI. However, the event was cancelled following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Signifying Surajmal’s 13-year control over Agra Fort, senior historian Rajkishore ‘Raje’ detailed the Jat ruler’s strategic brilliance in dominating the reign. “The capture of Agra Fort by Maharaja Surajmal was a turning point in Indian history. It marked the first time a non-Muslim ruler seized this iconic Mughal stronghold, signalling the decline of Mughal dominance and the rise of regional powers like the Jats,” he said.