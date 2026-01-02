ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad Police Officer Warned, After Citizenship Verification In Jhuggi Cluster Video Goes Viral

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A video has surfaced from the Bhowapur jhuggi cluster in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi police station area, Uttar Pradesh, showing police personnel and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducting checks in slum settlements and questioning residents about their citizenship.

Kaushambi station in-charge Ajay Sharma is seen present at the spot. The video is reportedly from December 23, 2025.

In the video, the station in charge, Ajay Sharma, is seen asking a man where he is from. When the man replies that he is a resident of Araria district in Bihar, the officer is heard saying, “Put the machine and check.” A device is then placed on the man’s back, after which the officer remarks that the “machine is showing Bangladesh”.

Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava has warned the station in-charge, and directed that this conduct must not be repeated.

Police Issue Clarification