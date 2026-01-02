ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad Police Officer Warned, After Citizenship Verification In Jhuggi Cluster Video Goes Viral

Ghaziabad Police issued a warning to a station in-charge, after a viral video showed residents being questioned about citizenship during jhuggi checks.

Citizenship Verification Check
Police and Rapid Action Force personnel conduct verification in a jhuggi cluster in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi area. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 2, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A video has surfaced from the Bhowapur jhuggi cluster in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi police station area, Uttar Pradesh, showing police personnel and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducting checks in slum settlements and questioning residents about their citizenship.

Kaushambi station in-charge Ajay Sharma is seen present at the spot. The video is reportedly from December 23, 2025.

In the video, the station in charge, Ajay Sharma, is seen asking a man where he is from. When the man replies that he is a resident of Araria district in Bihar, the officer is heard saying, “Put the machine and check.” A device is then placed on the man’s back, after which the officer remarks that the “machine is showing Bangladesh”.

Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava has warned the station in-charge, and directed that this conduct must not be repeated.

Police Issue Clarification

ACP Abhishek Srivastava said a viral video circulating on social media had come to his notice and was verified during the inquiry.

“The video pertains to the Kaushambi police station area, where the local police team was carrying out questioning and verification of residents living in a temporary settlement and jhuggis. During this process, the station in-charge was interacting with the residents. In connection with the incident, the Kaushambi station in-charge has been issued a strict warning and instructed not to repeat such behaviour. All facts are being examined and further action will be taken accordingly,” Srivastava said.

Resident Says Police Behaviour Was Proper

Roshni Khatoon, a resident of the jhuggi, said the police did not misbehave with them while carrying out the check.

“When the police came to check, their behaviour was fine. They didn't misbehave. They asked for our Aadhaar cards, which we showed. We told them we are residents of the Araria district in Bihar. One policeman then said he had a machine and would check our addresses. As Indian citizens, we were not afraid. He touched my back and jokingly said the machine was showing Bangladesh. The policemen were smiling, and there was no force or misbehaviour of any kind,” she said.

