ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Family Awaits Mariner Son’s Mortal Remains From Ukraine, Seeks Govt Intervention

Deoria: Days after the death of their only son, Abhishek Nishad (21), in a missile attack on a cargo ship in Ukraine, the Nishad family of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district are struggling to come to terms with their heartbreaking loss. Abhishek had taken his first job at sea hoping to build a better future for himself and his family. Now, he leaves behind two sisters and grieving parents facing an uncertain future.

A resident of Karmel Village, Abhishek joined a shipping company on June 10 and had recently begun working with the Merchant Navy. The family last spoke to Abhishek on July 19.

Abhishek Nishad (ETV Bharat)

“My son started his first journey in Turkey and travelled through several countries before reaching Ukraine. He was happy, and so were we, but no one imagined this fate for him,” said his father, Surendra Nishad.