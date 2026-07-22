Uttar Pradesh Family Awaits Mariner Son’s Mortal Remains From Ukraine, Seeks Govt Intervention
Abhishek Nishad, 21, from Uttar Pradesh, died in a missile attack on a cargo ship in Ukraine, leaving his grieving family seeking government support.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Deoria: Days after the death of their only son, Abhishek Nishad (21), in a missile attack on a cargo ship in Ukraine, the Nishad family of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district are struggling to come to terms with their heartbreaking loss. Abhishek had taken his first job at sea hoping to build a better future for himself and his family. Now, he leaves behind two sisters and grieving parents facing an uncertain future.
A resident of Karmel Village, Abhishek joined a shipping company on June 10 and had recently begun working with the Merchant Navy. The family last spoke to Abhishek on July 19.
“My son started his first journey in Turkey and travelled through several countries before reaching Ukraine. He was happy, and so were we, but no one imagined this fate for him,” said his father, Surendra Nishad.
The cargo ship MV Golden Leo, where Abhishek was working, was en route to Syria when it was struck by a Russian missile. The attack killed Abhishek and eight other crew members, including four from India, leaving their families devastated.
Abhishek’s father Surendra runs a small ready-made garment shop at Baniyani Crossing. He said the loss of their only son has deeply shaken the family, who now look to the government for help. They have appealed to both the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments to bring Abhishek’s mortal remains back to India as soon as possible.
“My only son was killed in a missile attack. I request the government to bring his mortal remains home quickly and provide all possible assistance,” Surendra said.
He also appealed to the UP government to offer jobs to his two daughters based on their qualifications so they can support the family.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jai Prakash Nishad from the Rudrapur Assembly constituency met with the family and assured them of support during this difficult time.
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