ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Found At PNB Branch In Saharanpur District, Value Could Go Up To Rs 17 Cr

Saharanpur: The value of counterfeit notes, found in the currency chest of the PNB (Punjab National Bank) branch at Ghantaghar in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, is increasing by the day. While initial investigations revealed counterfeit currency worth approximately Rs 7.40 crore, reports now suggest the figure could rise to around Rs 17 crore.

The fact that counterfeit currency worth crores of rupees reached the bank's currency chest raises serious questions. Following the disclosure of the incident, investigations have intensified at the bank, police, and administrative levels.

The matter came to light when a consignment of currency worth approximately Rs 11.50 crore was sent from the PNB currency chest to the RBI's Jaipur chest on August 5. During the counting process at the Jaipur chest, a shortfall of Rs 4,30,900 was detected, and officials at PNB Meerut were informed.

Subsequently, Arun Kumar Chaubey, the bank's chief manager and investigating officer, was sent to Saharanpur to probe the matter. The investigation revealed the involvement of Vishal Kumar, a part-time housekeeper working at the currency chest, in the act.

According to bank officials, Vishal had been assigned the task of organising bundles of currency notes. The investigation uncovered that he had been removing cash from the bundles — an act that was also captured on CCTV cameras.

Following the discovery of the shortfall, the bank initiated a detailed audit of the currency chest on August 9. During the counting and verification of the notes, investigators discovered a large quantity of counterfeit currency.

Initially, the value of the counterfeit notes discovered on Monday was estimated to be around Rs 7.40 crore, but the figure rose as the investigation progressed. It is now reported that the amount could reach approximately Rs 17 crore. A comprehensive audit of the currency by the bank is still underway, so the final figure may differ.

During the investigation, the names of senior divisional manager Ravi Kumar Kanse, currency chest manager Sushil Kumar, and the manager of the currency chest in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (Haryana), Amit Kumar, surfaced. Investigating officers sought information from them regarding the matter.

According to the bank, the officials' responses were unsatisfactory. As a result, senior authorities were apprised of the situation. On the evening of August 29, a formal complaint was lodged against the three officials at the Sadar Bazar police station, and a case was registered.