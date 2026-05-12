ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-serviceman Killed In Police Encounter For Committing 3 Murders In 24 Hours

Chandauli: An ex-serviceman who committed three murders within a span of 24 hours was shot dead in a police encounter. During a crime recreation exercise, the accused snatched a pistol from a police officer and opened fire, injuring a Sub-Inspector and a constable. In the retaliatory fire, the accused suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest. He was subsequently pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Patel said that the accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, Punjab. He was discharged from the Army in 2021. Recently, he had gone to Ara, Bihar, to work as a security guard, but he lost the job due to his alcohol addiction. Subsequently, he became mentally unstable and remained in a state of extreme rage. Instead of heading to Amritsar, he began wandering around Chandauli and the surrounding areas.

According to the police, on May 9, the accused was travelling by train from Bihar to Prayagraj (via Chandauli). He committed these murders without any apparent motive. His first murder happened on the morning of May 10 aboard the DDU-Tadighat Passenger train. In this incident, Mangru, a resident of Zamania in Ghazipur, was shot in the head and killed.

SP Patel said that on the intervening night of May 10 and 11, around 2 am, the accused shot another passenger in the head while aboard the Jammu Tawi Express. The modus operandi for both murders was nearly identical: shooting the victim in the head at close range before jumping off the moving train to escape. The police were still in the midst of their investigation when, around 7 am on May 11, the accused committed his third murder.

The police said the accused arrived at Jivak Hospital in Alinagar. He gained entry to the hospital on the pretext of purchasing medicines and proceeded to shoot a patient, Laxmina, who was admitted on the first floor, in the head. CCTV footage captured the accused carrying out the crime. However, his luck finally ran out. As he attempted to flee the hospital, bystanders managed to apprehend him.