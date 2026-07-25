Uttar Pradesh: Crocodiles Stray Into Villages Due To Rain, Rescued
Two crocodiles were spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich districts; rising water levels are driving crocodiles and other aquatic creatures out of their natural habitats.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri/Bahraich: For a change, these crocodile tears were real. There the crocodile lay, the mouth bound tightly with a rope and tears trickling down the face.
This scene was witnessed at Naugawan village within the South Nighasan Forest Range in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The crocodile had strayed into the village on July 22. Panic struck the home of villager Deepak Sharma when family members heard the sounds of a large creature inside the house. Upon shining a torch, they discovered a massive crocodile resting beneath a cot. Terrified by the sight, the family members began raising the alarm.
Alerted by the noise, a large number of villagers rushed to the scene. Displaying presence of mind, the villagers kept a close watch on the crocodile, preventing it from leaving the house.
The Forest Department was immediately informed. A team from the South Nighasan Forest Range arrived, and after a prolonged rescue operation, the crocodile was safely captured.
During the monsoon season, the district's Sharda and Ghaghara rivers are in spate. Rising water levels are driving crocodiles and other aquatic creatures out of their natural habitats and into inhabited areas, creating an atmosphere of fear among villagers.
Panic gripped a populated area in Bahraich after a crocodile entered the locality. It was subsequently released into its natural habitat in the Sharda River near the Khamaria area. Thanks to the prompt action of the Forest Department, no one was harmed. Two days prior, a crocodile had also been spotted wandering on a road in Rakehti village; a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Another video showing a large crocodile swimming in the swift currents of the Sharda River has further heightened public alarm. In the light of recurring incidents, the Forest Department has begun installing warning signs along riverbanks and in sensitive areas.
A crocodile measuring approximately 10 feet wandered into Belamakan village, located within the Khairighat police station area, causing panic among the residents. The crocodile fell into a well near the village, and villagers alerted the Forest Department. A Forest Department team arrived at the scene and, after a strenuous effort, successfully rescued the crocodile. It was subsequently taken to the forest and released.
Mohammad Mobin Arif, Ranger of the South Nighasan Forest Range, explained that rising water levels during the monsoon often drive crocodiles and other wildlife toward inhabited areas in search of food and safe shelter.
He advised people not to panic if they spot a crocodile or other wild animal, and strictly warned against attempting to catch or provoke it. Instead, they should immediately inform the Forest Department so that the team can safely rescue the animal and release it back into its natural habitat.
Forest Range Officer Piyush Gupta said following orders from senior officials, a rescue operation was launched in the village, and the crocodile was captured after a difficult struggle. It has been safely released into the Mahadeva Tal (lake) within the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.
He also appealed to villagers to avoid entering rivers, drains, canals, or ponds during the monsoon season, as aquatic animals can be swept into these areas by the water.
On July 17, 2026, Sunil Singh (12), son of the late Bachhraj and a resident of Tikuri village in the Baundi police station area, had gone to the fields with his uncle, Vijay Raj Singh, to transplant paddy.
While he was washing his hands and face in the Ghaghara River, which flows adjacent to the field, a crocodile lurking in the water clamped its jaws around his leg and dragged him into the river. The innocent child started screaming, and a nearby uncle along with others attacked the crocodile with sticks and bricks, but they could not save the child.
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