ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Crocodiles Stray Into Villages Due To Rain, Rescued

The crocodile being rescued at Naugawan village within the South Nighasan Forest Range. in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. ( ETV Bharat )

Lakhimpur Kheri/Bahraich: For a change, these crocodile tears were real. There the crocodile lay, the mouth bound tightly with a rope and tears trickling down the face.

This scene was witnessed at Naugawan village within the South Nighasan Forest Range in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The crocodile had strayed into the village on July 22. Panic struck the home of villager Deepak Sharma when family members heard the sounds of a large creature inside the house. Upon shining a torch, they discovered a massive crocodile resting beneath a cot. Terrified by the sight, the family members began raising the alarm.

Alerted by the noise, a large number of villagers rushed to the scene. Displaying presence of mind, the villagers kept a close watch on the crocodile, preventing it from leaving the house.

The Forest Department was immediately informed. A team from the South Nighasan Forest Range arrived, and after a prolonged rescue operation, the crocodile was safely captured.

During the monsoon season, the district's Sharda and Ghaghara rivers are in spate. Rising water levels are driving crocodiles and other aquatic creatures out of their natural habitats and into inhabited areas, creating an atmosphere of fear among villagers.

Panic gripped a populated area in Bahraich after a crocodile entered the locality. It was subsequently released into its natural habitat in the Sharda River near the Khamaria area. Thanks to the prompt action of the Forest Department, no one was harmed. Two days prior, a crocodile had also been spotted wandering on a road in Rakehti village; a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Another video showing a large crocodile swimming in the swift currents of the Sharda River has further heightened public alarm. In the light of recurring incidents, the Forest Department has begun installing warning signs along riverbanks and in sensitive areas.