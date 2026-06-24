ETV Bharat / bharat

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold Roadshow In Bengaluru Today To Attract Investors

Bengaluru: Seeking to attract more investment to his state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026, an investor outreach programme, in Bengaluru today (June 24, 2026). The programme will be held at a hotel at 4 pm.

Adityanath will hold a roadshow expected to draw participation from several leading industrialists across the country. The event will feature three sessions focusing on infrastructure, IT & IT-enabled services, Global Capacity Centers, and FDI.

Prominent entrepreneurs from these sectors will share their insights during the sessions. A short film showcasing investment and business opportunities in Uttar Pradesh will also be screened.