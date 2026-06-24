UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold Roadshow In Bengaluru Today To Attract Investors
The roadshow's objective is to present UP's development story, investment-friendly policies, and the emerging business opportunities to investors.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Seeking to attract more investment to his state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026, an investor outreach programme, in Bengaluru today (June 24, 2026). The programme will be held at a hotel at 4 pm.
Adityanath will hold a roadshow expected to draw participation from several leading industrialists across the country. The event will feature three sessions focusing on infrastructure, IT & IT-enabled services, Global Capacity Centers, and FDI.
Prominent entrepreneurs from these sectors will share their insights during the sessions. A short film showcasing investment and business opportunities in Uttar Pradesh will also be screened.
The roadshow's objective is to present Uttar Pradesh's development story, investment-friendly policies, and the emerging business opportunities across various sectors to investors and industrialists in Bengaluru.
Investors will be invited after being apprised of the state's robust infrastructure, strong law and order, sectoral policies, expressway connectivity, the defence corridor, data center parks, and progress in the electric vehicle and manufacturing sectors. Notably, driven by a single-window system, a vast land bank, skilled manpower, and attractive incentive policies, UP has emerged as a preferred destination for investors over the past nine years.
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