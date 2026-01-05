Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Prime Minister Modi In Delhi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that PM Narendra Modi's path inspires the developmental journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Following the meeting, in a post on X, the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of India shared pictures and wrote, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, met Prime Minister @narendramodi. @CMOfficeUP."
The Chief Minister also said that PM Modi's path inspires the developmental journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Today, in New Delhi, I paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji and received his guidance. Your path inspires the developmental journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh' with ever-new energy, providing it with even greater momentum. Heartfelt thanks, Prime Minister ji, for giving your valuable time."
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, met Prime Minister @narendramodi.@CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/N0CuzsTSXo— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 5, 2026
Earlier today, Chief Minister Adityanath paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution to the state's development and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
आज नई दिल्ली में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट कर उनका मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त किया।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 5, 2026
आपका पाथेय 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की विकास यात्रा को और अधिक गति प्रदान करने हेतु सदैव नवीन ऊर्जा का संचार करता है।
अपना बहुमूल्य समय प्रदान करने हेतु हार्दिक आभार… pic.twitter.com/bQmGojpojB
CM Yogi Adityanath hailed Kalyan Singh for "sacrificing" his CM post "without any hesitation" during the height of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Chief Minister further added that Kalyan Singh's tenure as UP CM will be remembered for development and taking the nationalist mission forward.
"When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was moving towards its peak, he sacrificed his post (as a CM) without any hesitation, respecting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Ram. He promptly took the responsibility when the structure, symbolic of slavery, was demolished," Yogi Adityanath said while addressing an event in Lucknow.
Earlier in a post on X, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Kalyan Singh, calling him a steadfast warrior of the Ram Temple movement. (With ANI Inputs)
Read More