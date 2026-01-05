ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Prime Minister Modi In Delhi

The Chief Minister also said that PM Modi's path inspires the developmental journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Today, in New Delhi, I paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji and received his guidance. Your path inspires the developmental journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh' with ever-new energy, providing it with even greater momentum. Heartfelt thanks, Prime Minister ji, for giving your valuable time."

Following the meeting, in a post on X, the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of India shared pictures and wrote, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, met Prime Minister @narendramodi. @CMOfficeUP."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Adityanath paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution to the state's development and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

CM Yogi Adityanath hailed Kalyan Singh for "sacrificing" his CM post "without any hesitation" during the height of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Chief Minister further added that Kalyan Singh's tenure as UP CM will be remembered for development and taking the nationalist mission forward.

"When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was moving towards its peak, he sacrificed his post (as a CM) without any hesitation, respecting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Ram. He promptly took the responsibility when the structure, symbolic of slavery, was demolished," Yogi Adityanath said while addressing an event in Lucknow.

Earlier in a post on X, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Kalyan Singh, calling him a steadfast warrior of the Ram Temple movement. (With ANI Inputs)

Read More