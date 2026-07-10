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Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath Targets Samajwadi Party, Congress Over Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the SP and the Congress of disrespecting Hindu faith, alleging they had earlier allowed namaz to be offered at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 217 development projects worth over Rs 432 crore, Adityanath said those who now claim to speak for faith had committed a "sin" by allowing namaz to be offered on the steps of Hanumangarhi.

"They had namaz offered at Hanumangarhi. Can anyone imagine Hanuman Chalisa being recited inside Jama Masjid? Can any government or the Samajwadi Party or the Congress ever make that happen? If not, then why was this sin committed at Hanumangarhi? Who was responsible for it?" Adityanath said.

The chief minister was apparently referring to an incident from November 2003 when an attempt was made to offer namaz outside the Hanumangarhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, but permission was not granted by the local police.