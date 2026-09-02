Barabanki's 'Chandrakala' Set To Sweeten Taste Buds Abroad After Reigning Local Markets
After spreading its taste and aroma among local sweet lovers, Uttar Pradesh's sweet is poised for export abroad, reports Alim Sheikh.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Barabanki: This 'moon' of Barabanki doesn't descend from the sky but emerges from a confectioner's wok; it is known as 'Chandrakala'. A sweet that has long reigned over the hearts of locals—its aroma filling the streets of Masauli and Safdarganj during festivals, weddings, and celebrations in Uttar Pradesh—it is now poised to travel across the seven seas.
Just as Barabanki district is renowned for its 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture (syncretic heritage) and as the home of famous poet Khumar Barabankvi, hockey legend Babu KD Singh, and the great Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah, it is equally famous for the traditional sweet, Chandrakala.
The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has now included it in the 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme. This sweet will no longer be confined to the woks of local confectioners; backed by 11 new manufacturing units and state-of-the-art packaging, Chandrakala is set to generate employment for jobless youth and emerge as a new brand for domestic and international markets.
Chandrakala And Lal Peda Included In ODOC
Two products from Barabanki—Chandrakala and Lal Peda—have been selected under the UP government's 'One District, One Cuisine' scheme. In the first phase, 11 manufacturing units for Chandrakala will be established during the 2026-27 session. The government will provide a 25% subsidy to these units, and a grant of Rs 36 lakh has already been approved for this purpose.
What is Chandrakala?
This round, visually appealing sweet is named 'Chandrakala'(full moon in Hindi) because its shape resembles the full moon. While Chandrakala was traditionally produced primarily in the Masauli and Safdarganj areas of the district, it is now being made at various sweet shops within the city as well.
Origin
Lakshmikant Gupta, owner of 'Lakshmi Sweets' in Masauli, said that his grandfather began making Chandrakala in the town of Safdarganj three generations ago. Later, the family moved to Masauli, and the tradition has continued ever since. Gupta claimed that, in the past, a sweet like Chandrakala was not made anywhere else. While 'Gujhiya' was commonly prepared, his ancestors gave it a unique twist, he said.
Now, numerous shops have sprung up imitating his 'Chandrakala'. Currently, the price has risen due to the increased costs of 'khoya' (reduced milk solids), sugar, ghee, oil, and dry fruits. A single piece costs Rs 35, and it sells for Rs 425 per kilogram.
People's Sweet Favourite
Thanks to its delicious taste, 'Chandrakala' has become a favorite among everyone. People never forget to buy this sweet when traveling. Whether it is a family function or welcoming guests, this sweet is invariably on people's lists. Moreover, travelers passing through Barabanki from nearby areas stop here not only to savor 'Chandrakala' but also to have it packed to take home.
How is Chandrakala made
- First, refined flour (maida) is mixed with water and ghee and kneaded thoroughly.
- Then, small discs—roughly the size of a palm—are shaped from the kneaded dough.
- A pre-prepared mixture of 'khoya' (reduced milk solids), dry fruits, and cardamom is placed onto one disc.
- A second disc is placed on top to seal it.
- The edges are crimped or pleated in a distinctive style to create a decorative pattern.
- The raw Chandrakala is then deep-fried in oil or ghee.
- Care is taken to ensure the heat is not too high.
- It is fried until it turns golden brown.
- It is then removed and dipped into a pre-prepared, thick sugar syrup.
- After 10 to 15 minutes, it is taken out of the syrup.
To take this product from a local to a global level, the initial phase targets the establishment of 11 production units in the district. The District Industries Department has invited applications from individuals interested in setting up these units. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply to set up a Chandrakala or 'Lal Peda' production unit, or existing shops currently making these sweets can apply to expand their operations.
Dinesh Chaurasia, Deputy Commissioner of the Industries Department, stated that while production will initially follow traditional methods, high-tech machinery will be introduced as the manufacturing process evolves. Furthermore, the department will provide a special 10-day training program to help these entrepreneurs enhance the quality of their products.
Special Training For Quality Control
To ensure Chandrakala is hygienic and of superior quality, the Industries Department will arrange special training for interested individuals through the Food Safety Department.
Product Branding
The department aims to take the Chandrakala sweet to markets across the country and abroad; consequently, branding initiatives will also be undertaken. It will also be linked to e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Given the short shelf life associated with traditional sweets, entrepreneurs will receive specialized packaging training from a packaging management institute for this product.
Traders Upbeat
Meanwhile, artisans and shopkeepers involved in making 'Chandrakala' state that the establishment of these production units will open up employment avenues for the youth; as trade expands, the number of production units will also increase, thereby creating more direct and indirect job opportunities.
Artisan Sandeep mentioned that this scheme would open up various options for him, making it easier to secure employment at any establishment. Artisans Ram Suresh and Anil noted that the opening of more shops would not only boost demand for their products but also yield financial benefits.
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