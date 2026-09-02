ETV Bharat / bharat

Barabanki's 'Chandrakala' Set To Sweeten Taste Buds Abroad After Reigning Local Markets

Barabanki: This 'moon' of Barabanki doesn't descend from the sky but emerges from a confectioner's wok; it is known as 'Chandrakala'. A sweet that has long reigned over the hearts of locals—its aroma filling the streets of Masauli and Safdarganj during festivals, weddings, and celebrations in Uttar Pradesh—it is now poised to travel across the seven seas.

Just as Barabanki district is renowned for its 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture (syncretic heritage) and as the home of famous poet Khumar Barabankvi, hockey legend Babu KD Singh, and the great Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah, it is equally famous for the traditional sweet, Chandrakala.

An artisan prepares 'Chandrakala' sweet in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has now included it in the 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme. This sweet will no longer be confined to the woks of local confectioners; backed by 11 new manufacturing units and state-of-the-art packaging, Chandrakala is set to generate employment for jobless youth and emerge as a new brand for domestic and international markets.

Chandrakala And Lal Peda Included In ODOC

Two products from Barabanki—Chandrakala and Lal Peda—have been selected under the UP government's 'One District, One Cuisine' scheme. In the first phase, 11 manufacturing units for Chandrakala will be established during the 2026-27 session. The government will provide a 25% subsidy to these units, and a grant of Rs 36 lakh has already been approved for this purpose.

A shopkeeper sells 'Chandrakala' sweet in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

What is Chandrakala?

This round, visually appealing sweet is named 'Chandrakala'(full moon in Hindi) because its shape resembles the full moon. While Chandrakala was traditionally produced primarily in the Masauli and Safdarganj areas of the district, it is now being made at various sweet shops within the city as well.

Origin

Lakshmikant Gupta, owner of 'Lakshmi Sweets' in Masauli, said that his grandfather began making Chandrakala in the town of Safdarganj three generations ago. Later, the family moved to Masauli, and the tradition has continued ever since. Gupta claimed that, in the past, a sweet like Chandrakala was not made anywhere else. While 'Gujhiya' was commonly prepared, his ancestors gave it a unique twist, he said.