Uttar Pradesh: Babita’s Bouquet Of Success Finds Mention In Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Spreads Fragrance Outside Ghaziabad Temple
This single mother chose to fight rather than give in to adversity; from a roadside cart to a rented shop, she has moved ahead.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Personal resolve and timely government help can work wonders, like it has done in Babita Sharma’s case.
Babita, a resident of the Nandgram area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, chose to fight rather than give in to adversity. She turned the pain of homelessness and the struggle of running a roadside cart into her strength, emerging today as a shining example of self-reliance for millions of women across the country.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the success of this courageous single mother from Ghaziabad in the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the entire nation was amazed by her incredible journey.
Babita’s life journey was never easy. She lost her husband's support shortly after marriage. At that time, she faced a bleak future; she had neither a home of her own nor any financial means to sustain herself. The responsibility of raising three young sons rested on her shoulders. Yet, Babita did not give up; living in a small rented house, she took up odd jobs to feed her children.
Hardships already existed, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought more trouble. The lockdown halted even the small jobs that kept her household running. Conditions deteriorated to such an extent that simply arranging two meals a day became a struggle. Babita recalls, "During those difficult times, I often wondered if our lives would always be spent struggling like this; yet, deep down, a glimmer of hope remained alive that circumstances would surely change one day."
The year 2022 brought a new dawn to Babita's life. She availed her first loan of Rs 10,000 under the government's 'PM SVANidhi Yojana'. Prior to this, Babita used to run a flower cart outside a temple in the Nandgram area. With the loan amount, she expanded her business to sell “prasad” (religious offerings) and other worship-related items alongside flowers. As her business grew, she took a second loan of Rs 20,000 under the same scheme. With her business back on track, her confidence soared. Subsequently, she secured a third loan — a digital loan of Rs 50,000 — and, bidding farewell to the roadside cart, rented a permanent shop near the temple.
Babita’s three sons stood by her throughout these challenging times. Today, her shop generates monthly sales of approximately Rs 60,000, yielding a net profit of Rs 20,000. To expand her business, she has applied for a credit card under the same scheme and expects to receive it soon. Even during the hardships, Babita never compromised on her children's education. One son is currently in Class 12, another is pursuing an ITI course while the third supports the family by working at a call centre.
Babita says that she was moved to tears when she heard PM Modi mention her name during the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. Babita says, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hundreds of women like me are standing on our own feet. This support from the government has given us a new life."
Today, Babita has also become a 'business guru' for other women in her area. Dozens of local women come to her daily to learn how to avail the benefits of the PM SVANidhi scheme and how to start a small business. Babita says, "Today, I have full confidence that my small business will soon expand into something much bigger."
With a smile, Babita says that thanks to government support and her own hard work, she is able to comfortably cover the shop's rent, pay her loan instalments on time, and manage her household expenses well. Addressing those facing adversity, she says, "Everything is in our hands. During difficult times, we can either sit and complain or learn from our hardships and work hard. If we choose the path of hard work, nothing can stop us from moving forward."
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