ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Babita’s Bouquet Of Success Finds Mention In Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Spreads Fragrance Outside Ghaziabad Temple

Babita Sharma’s life journey was never easy. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Personal resolve and timely government help can work wonders, like it has done in Babita Sharma’s case. Babita, a resident of the Nandgram area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, chose to fight rather than give in to adversity. She turned the pain of homelessness and the struggle of running a roadside cart into her strength, emerging today as a shining example of self-reliance for millions of women across the country. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the success of this courageous single mother from Ghaziabad in the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the entire nation was amazed by her incredible journey. Babita’s life journey was never easy. She lost her husband's support shortly after marriage. At that time, she faced a bleak future; she had neither a home of her own nor any financial means to sustain herself. The responsibility of raising three young sons rested on her shoulders. Yet, Babita did not give up; living in a small rented house, she took up odd jobs to feed her children. Hardships already existed, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought more trouble. The lockdown halted even the small jobs that kept her household running. Conditions deteriorated to such an extent that simply arranging two meals a day became a struggle. Babita recalls, "During those difficult times, I often wondered if our lives would always be spent struggling like this; yet, deep down, a glimmer of hope remained alive that circumstances would surely change one day."