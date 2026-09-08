UP And Bihar To Launch 14 New Bus Routes To Strengthen Interstate Connectivity
The new initiative will increase the total number of bus routes operating between the two states to 39.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have agreed to operate 14 new bus routes between the two states in order to expand interstate connectivity between the two states and provide better facilities to the passengers.
Following the agreement reached between Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh and Bihar's Transport Minister Damodar Rawat at Lucknow on Monday, the new initiative will increase the total number of bus routes operating between the neighbouring states to 39.
Dayashankar said buses have been successfully operating on 25 different routes between the two states since 2016. “The addition of 14 new routes will bring relief not only to the people of the border districts of UP and Bihar, but also to the rest of the population,” he said.
A large number of people from Bihar travel to Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and other neighbouring states via UP for education and employment. They will directly benefit from this decision. It is being stated that the people of the districts bordering the two states will no longer have to depend on private or expensive means for daily commuting to carry out small tasks.
During the meeting, Dayashankar gave some important suggestions to strengthen the religious and cultural ties between the two states. He proposed connecting Ayodhya with Sitamarhi and Gaya in Bihar via direct bus service. He also urged his counterpart to consider increasing connectivity for devotees going to Baba Baijnath Dham at Deoghar and Gangasagar.
Meanwhile, Damodar stated that the Bihar government is rapidly working on the development of the Buddhist Circuit and Sitamarhi, which is the birthplace of Goddess Sita. “The introduction of bus services to these religious sites will significantly facilitate pilgrims from both India and abroad,” he said.
The two ministers acknowledged that the introduction of new routes would increase the number of pilgrims and general passengers while also significantly increasing the revenue of the transport corporations of both the states.
Damodar said that the UP government not only gave its immediate consent to the proposed 14 routes but also made a positive request to run buses on other new routes in future. He said that this step will further strengthen the social, cultural and economic relations between the two neighbouring states.
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