ETV Bharat / bharat

UP And Bihar To Launch 14 New Bus Routes To Strengthen Interstate Connectivity

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have agreed to operate 14 new bus routes between the two states in order to expand interstate connectivity between the two states and provide better facilities to the passengers.

Following the agreement reached between Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh and Bihar's Transport Minister Damodar Rawat at Lucknow on Monday, the new initiative will increase the total number of bus routes operating between the neighbouring states to 39.

Dayashankar said buses have been successfully operating on 25 different routes between the two states since 2016. “The addition of 14 new routes will bring relief not only to the people of the border districts of UP and Bihar, but also to the rest of the population,” he said.

A large number of people from Bihar travel to Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and other neighbouring states via UP for education and employment. They will directly benefit from this decision. It is being stated that the people of the districts bordering the two states will no longer have to depend on private or expensive means for daily commuting to carry out small tasks.