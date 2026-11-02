ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: 6 People Including 5 From Same Family Killed As Car Crashes Into Trailer In Kushinagar

The damaged truck that involved in the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Kushinagar: Six people, including five from the same family, died in a head-on collision between a car and a trailer truck late Sunday night in the Hata Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

The family from Bhaluhi village, under the jurisdiction of the Kaptanganj police station, were returning from a social function hosted by relatives when the Eeco van they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming trailer. The impact was so severe that the van was completely wrecked, resulting in the deaths of six occupants of the car.

The trailer truck too suffered extensive damage. Locals rushed to rescue the passengers and informed the police. Both police and residents then managed to extract the individuals trapped inside the vehicle after a difficult rescue effort. Those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, but given their critical condition, they were subsequently referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College. Dharmendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Hata Kotwali, confirmed the victims were returning home after attending a function. "On the way, their vehicle collided with a truck. Six people died on the spot, while two others were injured," he said.