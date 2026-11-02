Uttar Pradesh: 6 People Including 5 From Same Family Killed As Car Crashes Into Trailer In Kushinagar
The victims were returning home after attending a family function. On the way, their vehicle collided with a trailer truck.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
Kushinagar: Six people, including five from the same family, died in a head-on collision between a car and a trailer truck late Sunday night in the Hata Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.
The family from Bhaluhi village, under the jurisdiction of the Kaptanganj police station, were returning from a social function hosted by relatives when the Eeco van they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming trailer. The impact was so severe that the van was completely wrecked, resulting in the deaths of six occupants of the car.
The trailer truck too suffered extensive damage. Locals rushed to rescue the passengers and informed the police. Both police and residents then managed to extract the individuals trapped inside the vehicle after a difficult rescue effort. Those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, but given their critical condition, they were subsequently referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College.
Dharmendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Hata Kotwali, confirmed the victims were returning home after attending a function. "On the way, their vehicle collided with a truck. Six people died on the spot, while two others were injured," he said.
"The injured were shifted to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations. A case has been registered, and further legal action and an investigation are underway," the SHO said.
The loss of five members from a single family has plunged Bhaluhi village into deep mourning, with a wave of grief sweeping through the area.
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