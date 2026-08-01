ETV Bharat / bharat

Usually Wet Meghalaya Remained Largely Dry In July This Year: IMD

Shillong: Meghalaya, home to some of the world's wettest places, witnessed an unusually dry July this year, with all districts except South West Khasi Hills recording deficient or largely deficient rainfall, IMD data showed.

Five of the state's 11 districts received 50 to nearly 80 per cent less rainfall than normal during the month, while South West Khasi Hills was the lone exception, recording an 83 per cent surplus, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Even East Khasi Hills district, home to Sohra, earlier known as Cherrapunji, and Mawsynram, registered a rainfall deficit of nearly 50 per cent, underscoring the severity of the dry spell in a region globally renowned for its torrential monsoon rains.

Sohra and Mawsynram are among the wettest places on earth. The district, which normally receives around 2,796 mm of rainfall in July, recorded only 1,403 mm this year, the rainfall data said.