ETV Bharat / bharat

USTR Report: India Committed To Early Conclusion Of US Trade Pact; Rejects Excess Capacity Charge

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said the country is committed to working closely with the United States to reach an early conclusion to a bilateral trade agreement, while rejecting Washington's allegation that it has structural excess manufacturing capacity.

The remarks came after the US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.

The proposed tariffs followed investigations by the US Trade Representative into 16 economic jurisdictions - China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, Norway, Mexico and India - relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

The Commerce Ministry, in a statement, said that India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation concerning Acts, Policies, and Practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors.

The notice is currently under examination. "India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the statement said.

It added that India and the US are engaged in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement and it has been India's position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations.

"Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026, and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026," it said.