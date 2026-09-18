ETV Bharat / bharat

Using Mark Twain, Gujarat As References, SC Strikes Down Maharashtra Rules Mandating Denaturing Methanol For Sale

New Delhi: In a scathing reflection on Maharashtra’s bid to curb hooch tragedies, the Supreme Court on Friday warned that forced temperance is no cure for alcoholism, and condemned measures that jeopardise entire industries. The Apex court struck down provisions of the Maharashtra Poisons Rules that required methanol to be mixed with a specified colourant and bitterant before its sale to non-drug manufacturers to avert hooch tragedies.

The Apex court cited Mark Twain, who famously said, “Evidence has been brought forward which proves that prohibition only drives drunkenness behind doors and into dark places, and does not cure it or even diminish it,” as it stressed the futility of adulterating methanol with bitterants and colourants.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran held that Rules 18A and 18B in the Maharashtra Poisons Rules, introduced through a 2011 notification following a major hooch tragedy in Mumbai, violated Articles 14 (right to equality) and 19(1)(g) (right to occupation) of the Constitution.

The bench said adulterating methanol with a bitterant and colourant would not quell the craving, and to achieve unavailability, there should be stricter regulatory measures for transportation and storage as put forth in the excise laws. The present exercise law puts to jeopardy an industry itself, and would result in ‘missing the woods for the trees’, it added.

“We are of the considered opinion that the impugned rules fail to pass the test of proportionality, and result in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the non-drug manufacturers,” the bench held.

The bench said that neither taste nor colour deters those driven by craving, and cautioned that such regulatory overreach risks sounding the “death knell” of legitimate chemical businesses.

The bench noted that history bears eloquent testimony to the fact that a complete alcohol ban often drives the liquor trade underground, increasing the prevalence of unregulated, lethal brews. “Take the case of the state of Gujarat. The state of Gujarat has a strict prohibition policy. It is a dry state. The state of Gujarat has witnessed at least 10 major mass hooch tragedies since its formation and independence, claiming the lives of over 600 people," it added.

The bench said recent hooch tragedies at Bhavnagar in Gujarat and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, which claimed around 13 and 15 lives, respectively, are again a reminder for the authorities to wake up and act.

The top court suggested a slew of measures for states and Union Territories (UTs) to prevent hooch tragedies, calling for a coordinated, multi-department approach to curb the illegal manufacture, transportation and sale of spurious liquor.