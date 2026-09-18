Using Mark Twain, Gujarat As References, SC Strikes Down Maharashtra Rules Mandating Denaturing Methanol For Sale
The bench said adulterating methanol with bitterant and colourant would not quell craving, that to achieve unavailability, there should be stricter regulatory measures.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST|
Updated : September 18, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: In a scathing reflection on Maharashtra’s bid to curb hooch tragedies, the Supreme Court on Friday warned that forced temperance is no cure for alcoholism, and condemned measures that jeopardise entire industries. The Apex court struck down provisions of the Maharashtra Poisons Rules that required methanol to be mixed with a specified colourant and bitterant before its sale to non-drug manufacturers to avert hooch tragedies.
The Apex court cited Mark Twain, who famously said, “Evidence has been brought forward which proves that prohibition only drives drunkenness behind doors and into dark places, and does not cure it or even diminish it,” as it stressed the futility of adulterating methanol with bitterants and colourants.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran held that Rules 18A and 18B in the Maharashtra Poisons Rules, introduced through a 2011 notification following a major hooch tragedy in Mumbai, violated Articles 14 (right to equality) and 19(1)(g) (right to occupation) of the Constitution.
The bench said adulterating methanol with a bitterant and colourant would not quell the craving, and to achieve unavailability, there should be stricter regulatory measures for transportation and storage as put forth in the excise laws. The present exercise law puts to jeopardy an industry itself, and would result in ‘missing the woods for the trees’, it added.
“We are of the considered opinion that the impugned rules fail to pass the test of proportionality, and result in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the non-drug manufacturers,” the bench held.
The bench said that neither taste nor colour deters those driven by craving, and cautioned that such regulatory overreach risks sounding the “death knell” of legitimate chemical businesses.
The bench noted that history bears eloquent testimony to the fact that a complete alcohol ban often drives the liquor trade underground, increasing the prevalence of unregulated, lethal brews. “Take the case of the state of Gujarat. The state of Gujarat has a strict prohibition policy. It is a dry state. The state of Gujarat has witnessed at least 10 major mass hooch tragedies since its formation and independence, claiming the lives of over 600 people," it added.
The bench said recent hooch tragedies at Bhavnagar in Gujarat and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, which claimed around 13 and 15 lives, respectively, are again a reminder for the authorities to wake up and act.
The top court suggested a slew of measures for states and Union Territories (UTs) to prevent hooch tragedies, calling for a coordinated, multi-department approach to curb the illegal manufacture, transportation and sale of spurious liquor.
Maharashtra inserted the rules following the hooch tragedy of 1991, in which around 250 persons consumed spurious liquor purchased from one Chhaya Bar at Andheri in Mumbai.
“The persons who had consumed the liquor, had no idea that what they had consumed was methanol, which is no less than poison. As a result, around 93 persons lost their lives,” the bench said.
“It can be safely said that there are five evils associated with prohibition: (i) loss of revenue on taxes, (ii) expenditure on implementation and good money spent, (iii) corruption in police and excise, (iv) illegal distilling, and in the present days, (v) the resulting drug menace," said the bench.
The bench noted that a careful reading of the report by the Parthasarthy Committee, which was constituted after the 1991 Chhaya Bar hooch tragedy in Mumbai, would reveal manifold causes for liquor tragedies, apart from methanol being sold illegally by the licensees.
It added that the other causes identified by the committee were methanol being diverted through illegal and unlicensed channels, availability of methanol as a cheaper alternative to ethyl alcohol, corruption in law enforcement agencies, genuine confusion between ethyl and methyl alcohol, and pilferage. All such causes may continue to operate despite the regulatory framework that the impugned rules seek to put in place, it observed.
“In other words, a large chunk of persons supplying spurious liquor in the market operate beyond the framework of the impugned rules," it said.
The Apex court dealt with petitions filed by methanol-using industries and an appeal concerning the validity of the amended rules. Under Rule 18A, sellers were required to ascertain the intended use of methanol by verifying the purchaser’s Form A licence. Rule 18B provided for confiscation of methanol found in possession without a valid Form A licence.
The bench said methanol is a hazardous and toxic substance, and agreed that its sale and possession require effective regulation. But, the bench said, the state had failed to demonstrate that the impugned measures had a reasonable and proximate nexus with the objective of preventing methanol-related hooch tragedies.
“The impugned rules cannot be said to be reasonable, or rather, a rational application of mind, in exercising the law-making power. The impugned notification is manifestly arbitrary and lacks rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved, thereby violating Article 14," said the bench.
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