USIBC, SICCI Welcome Union Budget 2026; Highlight Singapore-India Partnership And Reforms To Boost US-India Economic Ties
Budget-2026 reflects India's ambition to sustain momentum as one of world's fastest-growing major economies and a critical partner for US in the Indo-Pacific, said USIBC.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Welcoming the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, business groups from the United States and Singapore have said that it reflects the country's focus on sustained growth, reforms and stronger global economic partnerships.
The US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) shared similar opinion, saying the budget opens up new opportunities for deeper trade, investment and technology collaboration.
President of the USIBC, former Ambassador Atul Keshap, issued a statement and said Union Budget 2026-27 underscores the Government of India's continued focus on economic growth, resilience, and global competitiveness. "At a time of continued geopolitical uncertainties, the budget reflects India’s ambition to sustain momentum as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and a critical partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific," USIBC stated in a post on X.
"We welcome the government's emphasis on sustained growth of around seven percent, fiscal prudence, and a strong thrust on public investment. These macro priorities, alongside pillars such as strengthening the foundations of growth and trust-based governance, are central to strengthening India’s long-term growth fundamentals and deepening bilateral commercial ties between the world’s two largest democracies," Keshap said.
USIBC mentioned that it encourages the government to accelerate reforms in taxation, ease of doing business, trade facilitation, and regulatory predictability to further enhance investor confidence and unlock higher levels of foreign investment.
USIBC Welcomes India’s Union Budget 2026–27; Calls for Accelerated Reforms to Boost Investment, Innovation and U.S.–India Economic Ties— U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) February 1, 2026
WASHINGTON D.C., FEBRUARY 1, 2026: The President of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap, issued the… pic.twitter.com/MUCEzpuYUC
Further, it said, "USIBC welcomes the Government of India's focus on frontier technologies through initiatives such as India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, including its emphasis on equipment and materials, full-stack design, Indian IP, and resilient supply chains, as well as industry-led research and training. We also welcome the AI Mission, National Research Mission, Innovation Fund, and the National Quantum Mission, which underscore India's ambition in next-generation technologies."
USIBC also commended the government's policies to provide "stronger boost to its strategic sectors" by providing tax holidays until 2047 for foreign cloud service providers having data centres in India and various initiatives in the Tourism Sector including establishment of Five Hubs for Medical Value Tourism. At the same time, it has encouraged further clarity on implementation and private-sector participation to maximize impact and investor interest.
As far as energy sector is concerned, USIBC hailed the Rs 20,000 crore Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) scheme, the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) exemptions for Lithium-Ion Cell manufacturing and critical mineral processing and the Scheme for Rare Earth Permanent Magnets. "We also welcome the extension of BCD exemptions for Nuclear Power Projects until 2035," it said.
In Healthcare and Services, USIBC noted the efforts to have a more robust care economy with stronger focus on addressing concerns relating to mental healthcare, Divyangjans and cancer.
"The budget's focus on Manufacturing in Strategic and Frontier Sectors, including Electronics Components and Container Manufacturing is an important signal of India's intent to integrate more deeply into global value chains. Initiatives related to dedicated Chemical Parks, Biopharma SHAKTI, and the scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters have the potential to drive competitiveness, provided they are accompanied by policy certainty, streamlined approvals, and openness to global partnerships," it said.
USIBC said it remains committed to working closely with the Government of India and stakeholders across the US-India corridor to identify key policy priorities and advance reforms that strengthen commercial ties, enhance competitiveness, and drive shared economic prosperity.
In an official statement, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the Budget's strong focus on trade facilitation, customs modernisation, tariff rationalisation, banking sector reforms, and strategic sectoral support aligns closely with industry priorities and reinforces India's position as an attractive global investment destination.
Similarly, the Singapore Indian business community head on Monday said the Union Budget reflects India's continued commitment to long-term, sustainable growth anchored in infrastructure development, digitalisation, innovation and fiscal discipline.
SICCI, the chamber which functions as a gateway of opportunities for Indian business in Singapore, said, "For Singapore-based businesses and the Indian diaspora, the Budget reinforces India's focus on strengthening manufacturing, MSMEs, green transition and technology-led productivity areas where Singapore–India collaboration remains both relevant and mutually beneficial."
SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh said in a statement, "SICCI welcomes measures that enhance ease of doing business, promote skills development and support entrepreneurship, while creating pathways for deeper trade, investment and talent linkages between India, Singapore and the wider region."
Also Read: