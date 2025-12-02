ETV Bharat / bharat

'Users Free To Keep Or Delete Sanchar Saathi': Jyotiraditya Scindia After Opposition Flags Privacy Concerns

New Delhi: Amid a row over privacy issues related to Sanchar Saathi, a smartphone app the government wants pre-installed on all devices, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the application can be deleted by users.

"Users can decide to keep the Sanchar Saathi app or delete it," Scindia told reporters on Tuesday.

The Department of Telecom has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app. All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance to the DoT within 120 days.

"If you want to delete it, then delete it. But not everyone in the country knows that this app exists to protect them from fraud and theft," Scindia said.

"It is our responsibility to make this app reach everyone. If you want to delete it, then delete it. If you don't want to use it, then don't register it. If you register it, then it will remain active. If you don't register it, then it will remain inactive," he said.

What is Sanchar Saathi App?

Sanchar Saathi, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is an initiative to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security and increase awareness about citizen-centric initiatives of the Government.

Available in the form of the Mobile App and web portal, the app provides a host of services, including blocking lost or stolen mobile handsets, confirming the genuineness of mobile handsets, flagging international numbers calling with Indian numbers, and informing users about their verified internet service provider.

It also has 'Chakshu' features, which inform users about suspected fraud, malicious weblinks and unsolicited communication.

Row Over Sanchar Saathi