DRDO Conducts User Evaluation Trials Of Akash-NG Missile System

In this screengrab from a video posted on Dec. 23, 2025, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts User Evaluation Trials of the Next Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile system. ( @SpokespersonMoD/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: The DRDO on Tuesday "successfully completed" user evaluation trials of the next-generation Akash missile system, paving the way for its induction into the armed forces, officials said.

In a post on X, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, "The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed, low-altitude and long-range high-altitude targets. User evaluation trials of Akash NG missile successfully completed today, meeting all PSQR requirements."

During the trials, the missiles successfully intercepted aerial targets at different ranges and altitudes, "including the near-boundary-low-altitude and long-range, high-altitude scenarios," the post read.