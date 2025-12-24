DRDO Conducts User Evaluation Trials Of Akash-NG Missile System
The next-generation Akash missile system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed, low-altitude and long-range high-altitude targets.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:46 AM IST
New Delhi: The DRDO on Tuesday "successfully completed" user evaluation trials of the next-generation Akash missile system, paving the way for its induction into the armed forces, officials said.
In a post on X, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, "The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed, low-altitude and long-range high-altitude targets. User evaluation trials of Akash NG missile successfully completed today, meeting all PSQR requirements."
User evaluation trials of Akash NG missile successfully completed today meeting all PSQR requirements. During the trials, the missiles successfully intercepted aerial targets at different range & altitude including the near-boundary-low-altitude and Long Range, high altitude… pic.twitter.com/uLOPprCF6O— DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 23, 2025
During the trials, the missiles successfully intercepted aerial targets at different ranges and altitudes, "including the near-boundary-low-altitude and long-range, high-altitude scenarios," the post read.
"Akash-NG, equipped with an indigenous RF seeker and propelled by a solid rocket motor, is a potent system for ensuring air defence against different types of aerial threats," it said.
The Ministry of Defence, in a social media post on 'X', said, "DRDO successfully completed User Evaluation Trials of the Next-Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile system, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Armed Forces."
.@DRDO_India successfully completed User Evaluation Trials of the Next Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile system, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Armed Forces. The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed,… pic.twitter.com/3DCcgtdph8— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) December 23, 2025
"The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed, low-altitude and long-range high-altitude targets", it said.
"Equipped with an indigenous RF seeker, dual-pulse solid rocket motor, and fully homegrown radars and C2 systems, Akash-NG marks a major boost to India's air defence capability," the ministry added.
Also Read: