ETV Bharat / bharat

Use Technology For Social Good, Zanzibar President Tells IIT Madras Graduates

Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi during the 63rd Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, at the main campus in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Friday, July 17, 2026. Mwinyi is on an official visit to India from July 17th to 20th. ( PTI )

Chennai: Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Friday emphasised that the true measure of technological success lies not in its complexity, but in its ability to improve human lives. He was addressing the 63rd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) here.

"Innovation is at its best not when it amazes us, but when it improves the dignity of human life," the President, who was addressing the graduating class of 2026, said. Mwinyi called upon the graduating students to utilise scientific advancement for uplifting human dignity.

Congratulating the graduating students and prize winners, the President said, “Every generation inherits the world as it is. Yours has the extraordinary opportunity — and responsibility — to shape the world as it ought to be. You graduate at a defining moment in history."

"Artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and quantum technologies are changing the way humanity lives, learns and works. Yet history reminds us that technology alone has never guaranteed progress. Every great innovation presents humanity with a choice. It can deepen inequality or expand opportunity. It can divide communities or unite them. That choice belongs not to technology itself, but to those who create it," he added.

President Mwinyi further said that he has been impressed by the culture of innovation at IIT Madras. "Around the world, IIT Madras has become synonymous with academic excellence. Yet what has impressed me most is not only its remarkable reputation in engineering and scientific research, but its culture of innovation. It is an institution where ideas are encouraged to move beyond the classroom, beyond the laboratory and into society—creating enterprises, generating employment and solving real-world problems. That philosophy resonated deeply with our own aspirations," he said.

A key highlight of the address was the celebration of the bilateral educational milestone achieved through the establishment of IIT Madras Zanzibar, the institute's first international campus.