Use Technology For Social Good, Zanzibar President Tells IIT Madras Graduates
A total of 3,518 degrees were awarded to 3,106 students during the occasion, which also witnessed the unveiling of the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus layout.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST|
Updated : July 17, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Chennai: Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Friday emphasised that the true measure of technological success lies not in its complexity, but in its ability to improve human lives. He was addressing the 63rd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) here.
"Innovation is at its best not when it amazes us, but when it improves the dignity of human life," the President, who was addressing the graduating class of 2026, said. Mwinyi called upon the graduating students to utilise scientific advancement for uplifting human dignity.
Congratulating the graduating students and prize winners, the President said, “Every generation inherits the world as it is. Yours has the extraordinary opportunity — and responsibility — to shape the world as it ought to be. You graduate at a defining moment in history."
"Artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and quantum technologies are changing the way humanity lives, learns and works. Yet history reminds us that technology alone has never guaranteed progress. Every great innovation presents humanity with a choice. It can deepen inequality or expand opportunity. It can divide communities or unite them. That choice belongs not to technology itself, but to those who create it," he added.
President Mwinyi further said that he has been impressed by the culture of innovation at IIT Madras. "Around the world, IIT Madras has become synonymous with academic excellence. Yet what has impressed me most is not only its remarkable reputation in engineering and scientific research, but its culture of innovation. It is an institution where ideas are encouraged to move beyond the classroom, beyond the laboratory and into society—creating enterprises, generating employment and solving real-world problems. That philosophy resonated deeply with our own aspirations," he said.
A key highlight of the address was the celebration of the bilateral educational milestone achieved through the establishment of IIT Madras Zanzibar, the institute's first international campus.
President Mwinyi described the collaboration as a historic partnership grounded in a shared philosophy—that academic excellence must serve society and that research fulfills its highest purpose when it directly enhances community welfare. He praised the campus for bringing together diverse perspectives from Africa and India to foster a collective pursuit of excellence.
Presenting the Director’s Report, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that IIT Madras Zanzibar entered a transformative phase as an emerging hub of global higher education in East Africa. "The campus currently hosts 130 students, with 51% from Tanzania and the remaining representing countries including Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia and India. The inaugural M.Tech. graduating batch achieved 100% industrial placement, with students securing opportunities in leading organisations such as SuperDoll, Zantel and Airtel," he said.
“Looking ahead, IITMZ plans to expand enrolment to 350–500 students by 2027 through accelerated faculty recruitment, stronger industry engagement, enhanced research infrastructure and the development of East Africa's first research-integrated Startup Studio," he added.
During the convocation, Prof. V. Kamakoti awarded degrees to 3,106 graduates, including 812 B Tech, 302 Dual Degree B Tech, 617 M Tech, 143 M Sc, 123 MA, 53 Executive MBA, 84 MBA, 32 PG Diploma, and 201 MS. The 511 PhD degrees also include 16 joint degrees with universities in foreign countries. PTI JR KH
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