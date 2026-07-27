‘Use Official Numbers For Official Purposes Only’: Railways To Staff
Railway employees instructed not to use official SIMs to link personal bank accounts, obtain bank loans, or carry out other financial transactions, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Following a series of complaints regarding the misuse of CUG SIM cards for obtaining personal bank loans and financial transactions, the Railways has decided to enforce stricter compliance with its communication policy.
A CUG (closed user group) SIM card is a specialised corporate or group mobile connection that provides free or heavily discounted internal calls and messaging among members of the same organisation.
As per the latest directive, railway employees have been instructed not to use their official CUG SIMs for linking personal bank accounts, obtaining bank loans, or carrying out any other personal financial transactions.
The move comes after reports indicated that the SIMs, which are issued exclusively for official communication, were being used for purposes beyond their intended scope.
The Railways has reiterated that CUG SIMs are meant solely for authorised official communication and should not be used for any personal financial activities. The employees have been advised to ensure strict adherence to these instructions to prevent misuse of government resources.
Officials said the directive is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the railway communication system and ensuring that official facilities are used only for the purposes for which they are provided. Any violation of the instructions may attract disciplinary action under the applicable rules.
For many railway employees, a government-issued CUG mobile number is meant to ensure seamless official communication. But for some, it has become an unexpected source of daily frustration. Because many CUG numbers are recycled after being surrendered by previous users, staff members often receive calls intended for someone else. The problem becomes more acute when the previous holder had linked the number to bank accounts, financial services, or other personal registrations, leaving the new user to deal with a constant stream of misdirected calls.
'I Receive Calls Meant For Previous User'
Sharing his experience, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers' Union, said he has been facing the issue for the past four years. "Using CUG SIM numbers for bank accounts and other personal services creates serious problems for railway staff. Almost every day, I receive calls meant for the previous user of the number. Despite repeatedly explaining that the number has now been allotted to me for official purposes, many callers fail to understand and continue calling, causing unnecessary inconvenience," he told ETV Bharat.
“I welcome this railway’s decision to prevent sharing CUG numbers for banking and personal use so that next user would not face any inconvenience,” he added.
Echoing similar concerns, Navin Kumar, national president of IRSTMU, welcomed the Railways' decision to discourage the personal use of official CUG SIM cards.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kumar said he had recently learned about the move and described it as a positive step toward improving workplace efficiency. "We have noticed that some employees use their official CUG SIMs for banking and other personal purposes. This creates problems when the numbers are reassigned, disrupting official railway communication. CUG numbers are meant exclusively for official work, and employees should avoid linking them to personal services," he said.
He said that restricting the use of CUG SIMs to official communication alone would help reduce operational disruptions, prevent confusion caused by recycled numbers, and ensure smoother communication across the railway network.
'More Than Just Administrative Inconvenience'
The issue is more than administrative inconvenience — it affects their daily work. Chandi Prashad, a loco pilot, recalls that soon after receiving a CUG SIM following his transfer in 2020, he began receiving calls that had nothing to do with railway operations.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prashad said the number had apparently belonged to someone else who had linked it to personal financial services. "Since I was allotted the CUG SIM, I have been receiving calls from different banks regarding loan repayments, as well as calls from the previous user's relatives. It has been a constant source of trouble during work," he said.
Welcoming the Railways' decision to prohibit the personal use of official CUG SIMs, Prashad said the move would help prevent similar problems for employees in the future. He believes keeping official numbers strictly for work will ensure smoother communication and spare staff from dealing with calls and messages intended for previous users.
According to the railway officials, the practice has created operational challenges, particularly when these numbers are reassigned to other employees. New users often receive calls and messages intended for the previous subscriber, disrupting official communication and affecting day-to-day railway operations.
To address the issue, the Railways has instructed officers and employees across all departments to adhere to guidelines prohibiting the use of official CUG SIMs for personal purposes.
If any employee uses the CUG number for loans and if any call or complaint is received from the bank in the office due to non-deposit of instalment or any other banking dispute, then strict disciplinary action can be taken against the employee concerned by his department under D&A (disciplinary and appeal rules).
The data of all employees and officers must be updated on the portal. The departments should ensure that all staff under their control complete and submit this format as soon as possible so that everyone's name and details can be updated on the portal.
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