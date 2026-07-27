ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Use Official Numbers For Official Purposes Only’: Railways To Staff

The move comes after reports indicated that the SIMs were being used for purposes beyond their intended scope. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Following a series of complaints regarding the misuse of CUG SIM cards for obtaining personal bank loans and financial transactions, the Railways has decided to enforce stricter compliance with its communication policy.

A CUG (closed user group) SIM card is a specialised corporate or group mobile connection that provides free or heavily discounted internal calls and messaging among members of the same organisation.

As per the latest directive, railway employees have been instructed not to use their official CUG SIMs for linking personal bank accounts, obtaining bank loans, or carrying out any other personal financial transactions.

The move comes after reports indicated that the SIMs, which are issued exclusively for official communication, were being used for purposes beyond their intended scope.

The Railways has reiterated that CUG SIMs are meant solely for authorised official communication and should not be used for any personal financial activities. The employees have been advised to ensure strict adherence to these instructions to prevent misuse of government resources.

Officials said the directive is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the railway communication system and ensuring that official facilities are used only for the purposes for which they are provided. Any violation of the instructions may attract disciplinary action under the applicable rules.

For many railway employees, a government-issued CUG mobile number is meant to ensure seamless official communication. But for some, it has become an unexpected source of daily frustration. Because many CUG numbers are recycled after being surrendered by previous users, staff members often receive calls intended for someone else. The problem becomes more acute when the previous holder had linked the number to bank accounts, financial services, or other personal registrations, leaving the new user to deal with a constant stream of misdirected calls.

'I Receive Calls Meant For Previous User'

Sharing his experience, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers' Union, said he has been facing the issue for the past four years. "Using CUG SIM numbers for bank accounts and other personal services creates serious problems for railway staff. Almost every day, I receive calls meant for the previous user of the number. Despite repeatedly explaining that the number has now been allotted to me for official purposes, many callers fail to understand and continue calling, causing unnecessary inconvenience," he told ETV Bharat.

“I welcome this railway’s decision to prevent sharing CUG numbers for banking and personal use so that next user would not face any inconvenience,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Navin Kumar, national president of IRSTMU, welcomed the Railways' decision to discourage the personal use of official CUG SIM cards.