ETV Bharat / bharat

Use Earphones Or Face Fines, Jail: Railway Zones To Educate Passengers On Mobile Phone Nuisance

New Delhi: Railway zones will spread awareness among passengers through public-address systems, urging them to avoid playing loud music or videos on mobile phones on trains and railway premises as violations can attract fines or even imprisonment.

In a circular dated October 6, the Southern Railway has asked its divisions to educate passengers that playing music or videos on the speaker mode or engaging in loud conversations on railway premises or on trains may invite action, including a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

The Northern and Western Railway zones have also decided to initiate action to prevent the widespread misuse of mobile phones on trains.

"It is a right move by the Southern Railway zone. It is high time that passengers were asked to discipline themselves and use headphones while listening to music or watching videos," a senior Northern Railway official said.

"Passengers should be made aware that the necessary amendments have been made to the law to penalise or prosecute those who use mobile phones in a manner that causes inconvenience to other passengers," he added.

Officials said several complaints were lodged through the railways' grievance redressal and assistance system -- Rail Madad -- by passengers who complained about fellow travellers playing loud music through speakers in air-conditioned coaches, causing nuisance and inconvenience to others.

"Further, in recent times, with the advent of widespread mobile internet access, playing videos and other content through speaker mode has become highly prevalent in public spaces. In the present scenario, there is an urgent need to put in place arrangements to ensure that travelling passengers are not inconvenienced," the Southern Railway circular said.