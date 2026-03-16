ETV Bharat / bharat

US Commission Recommends Sanctions On RSS Over 'Religious Freedom' Issues In India

People participate in Dhwaj Yatra, launched from Srinagar's Lal Chowk by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Srinagar. ( Representational Image/ANI File Photo )

New Delhi: The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has urged the US government to impose targeted sanctions on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), citing concerns over alleged religious freedom violations in India.

In its latest annual report, USCIRF, the bipartisan US government advisory body, accused the Hindu nationalist organisation of having links to severe religious freedom violations and urged Washington to freeze the assets of RSS-linked individuals and bar their entry into the United States.

The commission also called for similar action against India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

'Designate India As Country Of Particular Concern'

USCIRF further recommended that India be designated a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act, a category reserved for nations that engage in or tolerate systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.

If accepted by the US administration, the designation could trigger diplomatic and economic measures, including sanctions and restrictions on security cooperation.

The commission also called on the US Congress to pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act, requiring annual reporting on alleged acts of repression by the Indian government targeting religious minorities abroad.

What USCIRF Report Mentions