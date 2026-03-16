US Commission Recommends Sanctions On RSS Over 'Religious Freedom' Issues In India
USCIRF has recommended sanctions against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and called for India to be designated a "country of particular concern" citing religious freedom issues.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has urged the US government to impose targeted sanctions on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), citing concerns over alleged religious freedom violations in India.
In its latest annual report, USCIRF, the bipartisan US government advisory body, accused the Hindu nationalist organisation of having links to severe religious freedom violations and urged Washington to freeze the assets of RSS-linked individuals and bar their entry into the United States.
The commission also called for similar action against India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
'Designate India As Country Of Particular Concern'
USCIRF further recommended that India be designated a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act, a category reserved for nations that engage in or tolerate systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.
If accepted by the US administration, the designation could trigger diplomatic and economic measures, including sanctions and restrictions on security cooperation.
The commission also called on the US Congress to pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act, requiring annual reporting on alleged acts of repression by the Indian government targeting religious minorities abroad.
What USCIRF Report Mentions
The commission, in its report, alleged that during 2025, RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and several other Hindu organisations carried out intimidation and violence against Muslim and Christian minorities in several States across India.
The report further mentioned that anti-conversion laws were expanded, increasing penalties and tightening State oversight of religious activity. This apart, religious minorities allegedly were detained under blasphemy, anti-terror and public order laws. Further, it said vigilante groups continued attacks linked to cow protection laws.
It also stated that hundreds of Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam were reportedly expelled to Bangladesh despite claims of Indian citizenship. Moreover, Rohingya refugees were detained and forcibly pushed into international waters near Burma, the report alleged.
The USCIRF report also noted government actions affecting institutions, including the passafe of amendments to Waqf laws and states efforts to bring minority-run educations and religious bodies under tighter State control.
It went on to state that such developments reflect a worsening climate for religious minorities and accused authorities of failing to prevent or address targeted violence.
Recommendations: The commission urged the US government to:
- Impose targeted sanctions on individuals and entities, including RSS and RAW
- Link future US–India trade and security cooperation and trade to improvements in religious freedom
- Halt arms sales under provisions of US law under Section 6 of the Arms Export Control Act
- Press India to allow on-ground assessments by US officials and USCIRF
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